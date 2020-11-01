Pandemic spurs a 'creative' evolution at Kaneko

During their pandemic talks, they launched a plan to offer the quest for creativity to as many area residents as possible, regardless of their backgrounds. They’re especially making an effort to attract more young people. For the first time, Kaneko will be open only to parents, kids and other caregivers for two hours on Saturday mornings.

They can attend a weekly story hour and wander through the space without worrying about being noisy and disruptive. Like all gallery hours, it’s free.

Conyers-Hinson, who uses art in her classes at Monroe Middle School, said she thinks her masks will provide educational opportunities for kids and their parents.

She began making them in 2018 when she was a fellow at the Union for Contemporary Art on North 24th Street.

“I wanted to do a community project, to focus on the Black community, on the special features that connect us all,” she said. “When we go to the mirror, we look just long enough to handle business, brush teeth, put on makeup. I wanted to show the essence of a person so they could see themselves as they are.”

When people see their mask molds, they’re usually awestruck by the detail — they capture beards, mustaches, acne scars, moles, even razor stubble.