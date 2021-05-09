 Skip to main content
Papillion-La Vista theater has been gone for a spell, but it's back with 'Putnam County'
"Into the Woods," staged in 2019, was the last show for the Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre before the pandemic. The theater's annual musical returns this year with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Turn up the spotlight on Omaha youth! This summer, the Rose Studios for Youth Artists will find area kids working on their acting chops, belting out show tunes and kicking up their heels at The Rose’s state-of-the-art educational arts facility at 120th & Center. This 27,000-square-foot facility – the largest of its kind in the United States -- is Omaha’s latest home for students interested in performing arts summer camps and classes.

“The Studios for Youth Artists pave a path for expanded instruction in acting, dance, voice, design and creative drama,” says Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick. “This world class facility is dedicated solely to the development of youth theater artists. They will be able to learn and practice in an incredible environment that supports their creative journey from preschool all the way through high school.

The Rose Studios for Youth Artists features:

* Six full-size studios equipped with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, sprung floors with marley coverings, ballet barres and state-of-the-art sound equipment.

* Four classrooms dedicated for acting classes and private and group voice lessons, equipped with professional caliber keyboards.

* A separate studio that houses “Art of Theater Design” classes, introducing students technical theater: set, costume and prop design, and other technical elements.

The building also includes a 200-seat “sharing space” for student productions, mini-recitals, and concerts. The building has a secure entry for families and digital student check-in, as well as ample free parking. Between classes and during summer camps, students can lounge in a 100-seat break. An abundance of cubbies and coat hooks help students keep their belongings well-organized, and outside of the rehearsal space.

Young people will light up the stage in a variety of performing arts camps to fit every aspiring artist. Opportunities exist for students age 2 to 18. Families can choose opportunities that rehearse for one week up to four weeks, ending in a full onstage performance. Camp topics include performing in a play or musical, dance intensives, private and group voice lessons and more. Weeklong classes allow students to explore the worlds of popular culture such as Stranger Things, Minecraft, Toy Story, Descendants, Star Wars and more.

Classes will be taught by professional teaching artists working in the fields of dance and drama, giving students real-world insight into the world of theater.

Camps are being offered in person, with careful consideration of COVID policies and procedures. “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our utmost concern,” says Gutschick. “The Rose is a place where your student can learn and grow safely and securely.” The Rose Studios for Youth Artists has implemented a variety of safety protocols that ensure students have the opportunity to stretch their creativity without COVID concerns.”

“It is a joy to have the facilities and opportunity to share our love and skills in musical theater, drama and dance with the young people of Omaha and beyond,” says Gutschick.

Registration for 2021 Rose camps is open now at https://www.rosetheater.org/education/classes.

Omaha’s live theater landscape is beginning to look more normal, with the Omaha Community Playhouse and the Rose Theater recently announcing robust 2021-22 seasons.

Now the Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre is getting into the act.

After a year off, it’s producing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this summer at the SumTur Amphitheater at 11691 S. 108th St.

“PLVCT is glad to be back onstage this summer with a very COVID-friendly production,” theater board member Karen Sumpter wrote.

The announcement follows the news that the Ralston Community Theater will produce “The Addams Family” in July after being dark in 2020. Both community theaters have only one show each year.

Things won’t look exactly as they have before; theaters pledge to continue following pandemic guidelines such as distancing and masks.

Auditions for the Papillion-La Vista show are 1 p.m. May 16 and 6 p.m. May 17 at the Trinity Family Life Center at 522 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.

The theater is seeking a diverse cast — actors of color are strongly encouraged to try out. You need to prepare 16 to 32 bars of music for a solo and bring sheet music for an accompanist. Callbacks are May 18. For a list of parts, go to www.mtishows.com/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee.

The comic show focuses on an eclectic group of tweens who are vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. In the course of the contest, they disclose stories from their home lives as they try to spell potentially made-up words.

Suzanne Withem is the director. If you have questions, email her at suzannewithem@gmail.com.

Elvis tribute show launches Brownville series after hiatus

An outdoor event, the Elvis Rock ‘n’ Remember Tribute Show, will “carefully” open the annual concert series in Brownville, Nebraska, in June, series representative Jan Chism Wright said.

The series, which didn’t happen in 2020, is popular with Omahans who enjoy visiting the village on the Missouri River near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

The complete schedule:

Elvis, June 11-13

Musician and tap dancer Lonnie McFadden, Aug. 13-15

Tenor William Ferguson, Aug. 29

KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, “Thanks for the Memories,” Sept. 17-19

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Oct. 15-17

Jennifer Kloetel, cello, and Robert Koenig, piano, Nov. 14.

“A Swinging Brownville Christmas,” Dec. 10-12

First Annual Founder’s Day Gala, in memory of Omahan James H. Keene III, March 19, 2022

Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan, “Lady & the Tramp,” April 15-17, 2022

Jeff Harnar, “Because of You: Fifties Gold,” May 13-15, 2022

Season passes are available for $180. For more information, go to brownvilleconcertseries.com

Grammy-nominated organist to play at St. Cecilia Cathedral

The pipe organ at St. Cecilia Cathedral will come to life on May 16 with a concert by Jan Kraybill, organ conservator at the Kauffman Center in Kansas City.

Musician Jan Kraybill compares playing the pipe organ to riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Each is complex and powerful, requiring the operator to coordinate hands and feet with precision.

“They both feel like flying,” Kraybill said. “There’s such a feeling to both. You’re in the zone, you lose track of time and you’re just filled with joy.”

Kraybill hopes to convey that feeling to her audience on May 16 at Omaha’s St. Cecilia Cathedral at 3900 Webster St. Her 3 p.m. performance is part of this year’s Cathedral Arts Project lineup, and is also sponsored by the Omaha chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

She is the organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. She is responsible for maintaining the Kansas City area’s three largest pipe organs.

She has been playing the piano since age 3 and the pipe organ since she was a teenager.

For decades, she has been learning the entire organ repertoire of Johann Sebastian Bach, more than 300 works. She will play some of the pieces in the first half of her Omaha concert and talk with the audience about connections between Bach’s time and our own.

“Whatever trials we face, they have likely been faced by someone long before us,” she said. “That gives me hope, and so does this music.”

Omaha Symphony concert series sprouts on Friday

Fans can cultivate classical music at the Omaha Symphony’s Garden Pop-Up Concert Series this spring.

The concerts, at various spots across the city, will be socially distanced, and masks will be required when you’re not sitting with your party.

Small groups from the symphony will be performing. The schedule:

Friday: Bassoon Trio and String Quartet, 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 30th and Farnam Streets

June 2: String Quartet, 6 p.m., courtyard at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St.

June 3: String Quartet, 4 p.m., Inner Rail at Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets; 6 p.m., Council Bluffs Farmers Market at Bayliss Park

June 6: Flute Trio, 2 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum Sculpture Garden, 2200 Dodge St.

June 15: String Duo, 6 p.m., No More Empty Pots Community Garden, corner of 13th and Leavenworth Streets

June 16: String Quartet, 6 p.m., Council Bluffs Riverfront Avenue A cul-de-sac

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

