Papillion-La Vista theater has been gone for a spell, but it's back with 'Putnam County'

She is the organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. She is responsible for maintaining the Kansas City area’s three largest pipe organs.

She has been playing the piano since age 3 and the pipe organ since she was a teenager.

For decades, she has been learning the entire organ repertoire of Johann Sebastian Bach, more than 300 works. She will play some of the pieces in the first half of her Omaha concert and talk with the audience about connections between Bach’s time and our own.

“Whatever trials we face, they have likely been faced by someone long before us,” she said. “That gives me hope, and so does this music.”

Omaha Symphony concert series sprouts on Friday

Fans can cultivate classical music at the Omaha Symphony’s Garden Pop-Up Concert Series this spring.

The concerts, at various spots across the city, will be socially distanced, and masks will be required when you’re not sitting with your party.

Small groups from the symphony will be performing. The schedule: