Papillion-La Vista theater has been gone for a spell, but it's back with 'Putnam County'

Omaha’s live theater landscape is beginning to look more normal, with the Omaha Community Playhouse and the Rose Theater recently announcing robust 2021-22 seasons.
Now the Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre is getting into the act.
After a year off, it’s producing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this summer at the SumTur Amphitheater at 11691 S. 108th St.
“PLVCT is glad to be back onstage this summer with a very COVID-friendly production,” theater board member Karen Sumpter wrote.
The announcement follows the news that the Ralston Community Theater will produce “The Addams Family” in July after being dark in 2020. Both community theaters have only one show each year.
Things won’t look exactly as they have before; theaters pledge to continue following pandemic guidelines such as distancing and masks.
Auditions for the Papillion-La Vista show are 1 p.m. May 16 and 6 p.m. May 17 at the Trinity Family Life Center at 522 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.
The theater is seeking a diverse cast — actors of color are strongly encouraged to try out. You need to prepare 16 to 32 bars of music for a solo and bring sheet music for an accompanist. Callbacks are May 18. For a list of parts, go to www.mtishows.com/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee.
The comic show focuses on an eclectic group of tweens who are vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. In the course of the contest, they disclose stories from their home lives as they try to spell potentially made-up words.
Suzanne Withem is the director. If you have questions, email her at suzannewithem@gmail.com.
Elvis tribute show launches Brownville series after hiatus
An outdoor event, the Elvis Rock ‘n’ Remember Tribute Show, will “carefully” open the annual concert series in Brownville, Nebraska, in June, series representative Jan Chism Wright said.
The series, which didn’t happen in 2020, is popular with Omahans who enjoy visiting the village on the Missouri River near the Kansas and Missouri borders.
The complete schedule:
Elvis, June 11-13
Musician and tap dancer Lonnie McFadden, Aug. 13-15
Tenor William Ferguson, Aug. 29
KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, “Thanks for the Memories,” Sept. 17-19
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Oct. 15-17
Jennifer Kloetel, cello, and Robert Koenig, piano, Nov. 14.
“A Swinging Brownville Christmas,” Dec. 10-12
First Annual Founder’s Day Gala, in memory of Omahan James H. Keene III, March 19, 2022
Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan, “Lady & the Tramp,” April 15-17, 2022
Jeff Harnar, “Because of You: Fifties Gold,” May 13-15, 2022
Season passes are available for $180. For more information, go to brownvilleconcertseries.com
Grammy-nominated organist to play at St. Cecilia Cathedral
Musician Jan Kraybill compares playing the pipe organ to riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Each is complex and powerful, requiring the operator to coordinate hands and feet with precision.
“They both feel like flying,” Kraybill said. “There’s such a feeling to both. You’re in the zone, you lose track of time and you’re just filled with joy.”
Kraybill hopes to convey that feeling to her audience on May 16 at Omaha’s St. Cecilia Cathedral at 3900 Webster St. Her 3 p.m. performance is part of this year’s Cathedral Arts Project lineup, and is also sponsored by the Omaha chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
She is the organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. She is responsible for maintaining the Kansas City area’s three largest pipe organs.
She has been playing the piano since age 3 and the pipe organ since she was a teenager.
For decades, she has been learning the entire organ repertoire of Johann Sebastian Bach, more than 300 works. She will play some of the pieces in the first half of her Omaha concert and talk with the audience about connections between Bach’s time and our own.
“Whatever trials we face, they have likely been faced by someone long before us,” she said. “That gives me hope, and so does this music.”
Omaha Symphony concert series sprouts on Friday
Fans can cultivate classical music at the Omaha Symphony’s Garden Pop-Up Concert Series this spring.
The concerts, at various spots across the city, will be socially distanced, and masks will be required when you’re not sitting with your party.
Small groups from the symphony will be performing. The schedule:
Friday: Bassoon Trio and String Quartet, 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 30th and Farnam Streets
June 2: String Quartet, 6 p.m., courtyard at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St.
June 3: String Quartet, 4 p.m., Inner Rail at Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets; 6 p.m., Council Bluffs Farmers Market at Bayliss Park
June 6: Flute Trio, 2 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum Sculpture Garden, 2200 Dodge St.
June 15: String Duo, 6 p.m., No More Empty Pots Community Garden, corner of 13th and Leavenworth Streets
June 16: String Quartet, 6 p.m., Council Bluffs Riverfront Avenue A cul-de-sac
