Pared-down Dickens: Omaha Community Playhouse's 'A Christmas Carol' is still fine online

The script has the same sentiment and the same beautiful old English Christmas carols. It also has the same sets and similar special effects (necessary to depict ghosts).

And though the sets and effects are pared down, people who attend year after year will hardly notice.

Most importantly, it has the same Scrooge, Jerry Longe, and he’s surrounded by talented actors who are used to the Playhouse stage and, in some cases, have been in “Carol” before.

Longe is so much fun to watch as Scrooge. His transformation from mean and stingy old man to joy-filled philanthropist is honest and heartwarming. By the time he’s dancing after his epiphany, I wanted to be onstage celebrating with him.

Each of the other cast members brings something unique and deserves mention: Jonathan Berger, Brandon Fisher, Serena Johnson, Megan Kelly, Josh Peyton, Brinlee Roeder and Dominic Torres.

I found myself nostalgic and yearning for the big music and dance scenes in the pre-COVID “Carol.” London definitely seems more alive in that version because street scenes are more boisterous.

This year’s less-populated scenes are strangely appropriate for the times, however. Obviously, all those other people are hunkering down at home.