Peppi returning to his proper place at La Casa Pizzaria

‘The Drawer Boy’ opens at Omaha Community Playhouse

Another play with only a few actors is now on the Hawks Mainstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The theater revamped its original season to meet pandemic safety guidelines. The previous mainstage show, “The Last Five Years,” had only two cast members.

“The Drawer Boy,” by Michael Healey, features Olivia Howard, Erik Quam and Mark Thornburg.

It’s the story of a young actress who moved in with two aging bachelor farmers in rural Ontario to get inspiration for her play. One suffered a traumatic brain injury in World War II and he finds solace in hearing the others retell stories. The actress includes one of the stories in her play and changes each of their lives forever.