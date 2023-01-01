Performer talks history, empowerment and losing a head ahead of 'Six' Orpheum opening

Would history even remember King Henry VIII if it weren’t for his six wives? Maybe, maybe not. But it is the story of his six marriages and the fates of those queens that have fascinated many people for centuries.

It’s the stories of those queens — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr — that are brought to life in the Broadway musical “Six”, which opens Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theater as part of Omaha Performing Arts’ current Broadway season.

The Tony Award-winning show, which premiered in Scotland in 2017 and came to Broadway in 2020, was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is a retelling of the lives — and fates — of Henry’s six wives. While there are historical elements, the plot is modernized and the queens are presented as performers at a pop concert, competing over who had suffered the most while married to the king and therefore should be considered the group’s leader.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Storm Lever, who portrays Boleyn in the upcoming Omaha performances, said you don’t need to be a history buff to enjoy this show.

“The history is really accessible,” she said. “Whether you are a history buff or if you don’t know anything about these queens, they take the time to tell each of their stories and give you the context of what was going on throughout their lives. But they do it with a cheeky, 2022 sensibility. They have a modern edge to the way that they talk, they have a modern sense of humor, but they are still talking about history that happened centuries ago.”

Lever said she “loves” the role of Boleyn as the musical version is more dimensional than previous, entertainment incarnations of the executed queen who was Henry’s second wife and mother to the future Queen Elizabeth I.

“She’s a sassier version, a bolder version, a funnier version,” Lever said. “We have different sides of ourselves, and ‘Six’ shows you all these different sides of these women.”

Some of the show’s themes include female beauty and empowerment as the queens eventually realize that they are fighting the wrong people.

“Here is a story where it is talking about the six wives of Henry VIII and they pit themselves against each other at the top of the show, and, spoiler alert, the moral of the story is that these women do not need to do that to feel empowered,” Lever said. “… We don’t need to compare trauma or compare plight or compare, period. Someone else can shine while we shine. Someone else can be heard while we are being heard. There is room for everybody if we make room at the table.”

Lever noted that while the stories are historical, some of the show’s elements are still very familiar in modern society.

“Audience members don’t have the experience of what it’s like to be beheaded. Audience members don’t know what it’s like to be dethroned after being loyal to a king,” she said. “Then there comes a story with one of the queens, Katherine Howard, where she talks about dealing with sexual advances and sexual assault, and that story, unfortunately, is a turning point in the show where things become hauntingly familiar.”

Lever also praised the show’s embracement of diversity as all of the queens are portrayed by women of color. According to an interview with the website, them.us, Marlow and Moss said they felt there was a lack of gender diversity in theater and wrote “Six” with the intent to have a predominately female or nonbinary cast.

“In most depictions of Anne Boleyn, she grew up in England, moved to France, came back to England and would not typically look the way I look, she’s not a Black woman,” Lever said. “There is representation in a new way, bringing new life into these queens.”

