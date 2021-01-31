Play based on photographer Joel Sartore's work now at the Rose

Photographer Joel Sartore says he never imagined he’d be the subject of a stage play.

Sartore is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who works for National Geographic. He’s known for his Photo Ark project, an effort to document endangered species before they disappear.

The project inspired Omaha playwright Ellen Struve to create “How to Build an Ark: Searching for Joel Sartore,” onstage at the Rose Theater through Feb. 21. An online version of the show should be available in about a week.

“When I found out about the play, I was flattered,” Sartore said. “I thought, ‘I can’t wait to tell my wife so she’ll say ‘Oh, now you’re even harder to live with.’”

The play centers on Vita, a girl who has an affinity for anything endangered. She is encouraged by her mom to take pictures of animals and insects in the park so she can look forward to seeing them later.

When a butterfly appears, Vita tries to shoot its picture but she’s unsuccessful. Camera, an anthropomorphic character, magically appears to give Vita a new perspective on wildlife and the world.