Playhouse offers workshops, other events on 'Fences' opening weekend

The Omaha Community Playhouse will open the first August Wilson play in its 98-year history Friday night.

“Fences,” the story of a Black former baseball player who is dealing with racial trauma from his days in the league, will run through Feb. 12 on the Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage.

The play is the sixth in “The American Century Cycle,” 10 Wilson scripts that trace the Black experience in the U.S. over the entire past century. The plays have been produced on Broadway and in regional theaters across the country.

“Fences” was among two Wilson plays that won Tony Awards, and the playwright, who died in 2005, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for the “Fences” script and a second Pulitzer in 1990 for “The Piano Lesson.”

To celebrate its landmark premiere of Wilson, the Playhouse is collaborating with The Union for Contemporary Art, Great Plains Theatre Commons and Metropolitan Community College on community events surrounding this weekend’s opening.

There will be a preshow panel discussion on Friday featuring “Fences” director Denise Chapman and assistant director TammyRa’, plus actor Wali Jamal and Khalid Long, a freelance dramaturg who worked with the Playhouse on the show. There will also be a post-show celebration after the “Fences” performance. The panel discussion runs from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

A series of theater and playwriting workshops is set for 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus Building 22 near 30th and Fort Streets. The workshops are:

“Chopped: The Playwright’s Edition,” which looks at new ways to create plays through mash-ups with other forms of writing and literature, following the premise that genre informs genre. Workshop presenter Kim Louise has published 11 novels and five novellas with Kensington Press, Genesis Press and Harlequin Enterprises. She has also written 20 plays and has a master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“Call & Response: August Wilson Workshop,” which challenges participants to write something inspired by a piece of visual art in a timed session and then explain the work to the class. Long is the workshop leader. He has a doctorate degree and specializes in African American/Black diasporic theater and literature through the lenses of Black/feminist-womanist thought, queer studies and performance studies.

“The August Wilson Artists’ Corner,” which celebrates the works of Wilson as a way to strengthen participants’ skills as actors, storytellers and collaborators. Workshop leader Jamal will share personal stories about his time working with the playwright. Jamal is the only actor in the world who has appeared in performances of all 11 works by Wilson.

The weekend of “Fences” activities will end with a Sunday showing of “The Ground on Which I Stand” at The Union for Contemporary Arts, 2423 N. 24th St. The documentary about Wilson runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by a talk-back.

Registration is required for the workshops and the film showing. You can sign up and purchase show tickets at omahaplayhouse.com/productions/august-wilsonsfences.

Steely Dan and The Doobies

A concert featuring the music of both Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers?

Sounds like a boomer’s dream.

The Omaha Symphony will make that fantasy come true Friday night in a rock series performance at the Holland Center.

Frequent guest conductor Matt Catingub will lead singer Kait Shane, drummer Steve Moretti and the symphony in a program featuring the best of each group, both Grammy-winning members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The program will include “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Peg” by Steely Dan and “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute by Minute” from The Doobie Brothers, among many other selections.

The concert, a one-night-only event, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available at omahasymphony.org.

Another symphony concert

The Omaha Symphony will also celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend.

A concert introducing the Year of the Rabbit will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Strauss Performing Arts Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus near 66th and Dodge Streets.

It will look at each animal of the Chinese Zodiac, exploring their characteristics with special music that reflects the significance of each. Works from composers Chen Yi, Li Huanzhi, Dmitry Kabalevsky and Antonin Dvorak and others will be on the program.

Featured artists are Alejandro Gomez Guillen, the symphony’s assistant conductor; playwright Wai Yim; and actors Biannah Peji-Palm and Adam Bassing.

Crafts and an instrument petting zoo will be set up before the performance.

Tickets, $15, are available at omahasymphony.org.

Iconic R&B group at Orpheum

“Motownphilly” is back again. Boyz II Men, winner of four Grammy Awards, performs tonight at the Orpheum Theater.

The R&B group’s incredible vocals, sung in multiple octaves, have made them popular with fans and fellow artists. Their sound has influenced other stars such as Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and Usher.

The group has won nine American Music Awards and three Billboard Awards, among other trophies, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $64.50 to $124.50 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Brownville Concert Series

Planners promise a sizzling season for fans of the Brownville Concert Series, which begins in April.

Artists for the organization’s 32nd year recently were announced. The concerts are presented in an intimate venue in Brownville, Nebraska, about an hour and 15 minutes south of Omaha.

Here’s the lineup:

April 16: Pianist Ying Li, 24-year-old winner of numerous international competitions.

May 5-7: Carole J. Bufford, “Roar, Music of the Jazz Age.” Favorites by Ruth Etting, Fats Waller, Bessie Smith and more.

June 2-4: Eric Yves Garcia, “Keeper of the Keys.” A singer and pianist performs the works of his heroes.

July 14-16: Tim Connell “Give My Regards ... to America!” Actor, singer and songwriter makes his Brownville debut with classic folk, Broadway favorites and more.

Aug 4-6: Tayla Groves and Her Boyfriends. Broadway and off-Broadway star who sings material ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to Little Stevie.

Sept. 8-10: Ryanhood. Acoustic guitar duo from Boston named “Best Group” at the International Acoustic Music Awards.

Oct. 6-8: Marissa Mulder, “I’ll Follow the Sun.” Award-winning singer performs the catalog of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Nov. 3-5: Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers, “Shake Baby Shake.” Tony-award winning singer headlines a rock ‘n’ roll retrospective.

Dec. 8-10: “Christmas Gala — Don’t Let Christmas Pass You By.” Brownville favorite Eric Michael Gillett and friends in a holiday show.

For more complete descriptions and tickets, go to brownvilleconcertseries.com. Season passes to all nine shows are now available for $180.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023