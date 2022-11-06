Playhouse's Scrooge: 'This will be a highlight of my life forever'

Few of us get to recapture the childlike wonder of Christmas each year amid the clamor, clutter and craziness of the holiday season.

For 17 years, that has been the privilege of Omahan Jerry Longe, who runs the gamut of Christmas emotions several days a week onstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Longe is the cranky and crotchety Scrooge in the annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” now in its 47th season. He says his favorite thing about the job is getting to portray his character’s transformation in each performance — and taking his audience along for the journey.

“I have loved the idea of getting to see a guy go through the process of redemption,” he said in a recent interview. “There’s no hope for this man. He’s finished — as mean as he can be — and yet, through the magic of Christmas, he winds up finding himself.”

At this time next year, Longe no doubt will be missing his old friend. He’s retiring from the role to spend more time with his family, including his first grandchild, due around March 22. He said he’s also facing a couple of health issues that may have interfered with another season.

The role, he says, has allowed him to work out emotions of his own for a couple of hours each day over the course of more than a month.

“As an actor, in the mean scenes you get out a lot of aggressions,” he said. “Then you get out a lot of tenderness, then a lot of joy. It’s cathartic.”

He says it’s been the experience of a lifetime, by far his favorite acting job.

And it was remarkably easy to get, he said. Former Playhouse artistic director asked him to lunch one day after longtime Scrooge Dick Boyd retired.

“And just flat out he asked me if I would be interested in taking over the role. I thought for two seconds and said ‘Oh, sure,’” Longe said. “I didn’t have to audition. It just fell in my lap.”

He said he’s been fortunate to make his living solely as an actor, never having to take a day job. He moved here in 1979 to take a job with the Nebraska Theater Caravan — an arm of the Playhouse — after graduating from the University of West Florida in Pensacola. He’s lived here ever since.

He toured as Scrooge with the caravan, a job that, he says, both thrilled him and caused him extra work because, unlike Scrooge, he’s always loved Christmas.

“I thought, ‘What could be better than going around the country singing Christmas carols,’” he said.

To play his crabby character, however, he had to conjure up dissatisfaction with other things in his life.

“I had to work on the mean part.”

Over the years, he’s had other acting roles at the Playhouse and beyond — one was in a two-person show, “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” with Susie Baer Collins, current director of “A Christmas Carol.”

He also did a lot of voice work for TV cartoons such as “Strawberry Shortcake” and “Dino Squad.” (You can find a list of roles on his imbd.com page).

Longe has been Scrooge long enough that he remembers many of the people who come to the show year after year. Greeting them in the lobby is one of his favorite parts of the job, and it’s something he missed when meet-and-greets were suspended during the pandemic.

“I don’t always remember the names but I always remember the faces.” he said. “It’s like seeing an old friend every Christmas, and now they’re bringing friends, kids, grandkids. It’s just heartwarming.”

He had a hard time coming up with any challenges he faced during his tenure as Scrooge. The best he could do was to talk about the energy it takes to perform two shows on Sundays. He said it was like an endurance run.

“You have to make the afternoon just as good as the evening and vice versa.”

It’s a fairly physical role — Scrooge is onstage much of the time and is led all over the place by his ghostly visitors, sometimes soaring above the scenery.

His fondest memory comes from the two years his son, Grayson — 7 and 8 years old at the time — was one of the show’s cast members. He’s 15 now.

Longe, who will be 69 in January, also enjoyed being shadowed by a sign-language interpreter in shows for the hearing-impaired. That keeps you on your toes, he said.

Collins, who has directed the show over a number of seasons, said it’s hard to imagine the show without him.

“The idea of replacing someone like that becomes impossible,” she said. “You can’t replace Jerry Longe. You have to think of it as replacing Ebenezer Scrooge.”

Some of the things Longe brought to the role also seemed impossible, she said, including his ability to find humor even in Scrooge’s meanest aspects.

“He’s a dear friend and an exquisite actor,” Collins said. “There are new people in the cast each year and he’s always so kind and quite humble. He’s always willing to do anything. He never says no.”

Longe is confident “A Christmas Carol” will be just fine without him. He’s ready to free his family from being “Christmas orphans” and to have a holiday season without such a demanding schedule, though he says he doesn’t think the reality of retirement will hit him until this time next year, when he will think “aren’t I supposed to be at the Playhouse right now?”

No matter who his successor is, he has some advice for them: “Get ready for the time of your life. It’s an all-encompassing theatrical experience.”

And one for which he is extremely grateful.

“It’s been a great ride and I thank Omaha for the opportunity,” he said. “It’s going to be a highlight of my life forever.”