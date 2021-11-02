Public gets first look at Benson Theatre's $4.7 million renovation

The play was chosen because it’s about the bonds of community, an important element of the theater’s purpose, said Childers, who is also its director.

It’s about four aging women who have chronicled their lives together through pictures for 40 years. It features five widely known actors from the Omaha area: Denise Chapman, Mary Kelly, Moira Mangiameli, Sue Mouttet and Rebecca Noble.

“We thought about how amazing it would be to have that group of theater veterans onstage together,” Childers said. “It had such a collaborative feel.”

It also deals with the type of important social issues on which the theater wants to focus, said director of programming Michal Simpson. He planned talk-backs after performances with partners such as Home Instead and Inclusive Communities.

On opening night, Ryan welcomed audience members to the theater’s inaugural event.

“We are so excited to be here,” she said. “Thank you for being our first audience.”

She told the crowd that one question always propelled her passion for the theater restoration project (and her life): “What is the best way to help with the well-being of all human beings?”