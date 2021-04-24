Ralston Community Theatre returns this summer with 'The Addams Family' *click* *click*

The village co-op started in August because of the coronavirus. But parents love it and have decided to keep it open with some changes.

“The Addams Family” will run from July 9-25 at the Ralston Community Arts Centre in Ralston High School.

Auditions are at 7 p.m. May 2 and 3 at the same location, 8969 Park Drive.

You must be at least age 16 to try out and come prepared with 32 bars of an upbeat song. Auditioners must also be dressed for movement.

Rehearsals start May 24 and Todd Uhrmacher is the director.

The theater is looking for a diverse and inclusive ensemble cast. For more information, call 402-898-3545 or visit ralstoncommunitytheatre.org

Artists’ Cooperative Gallery offers ‘Mask-querade’

“Mask-querade” will open the first week of May at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St.

It will feature the work of Jasmine Greenwalt of Omaha and Cindy Rae Mathiasen of Council Bluffs.

The title is inspired by the many colors, strokes and textures of both artists and the gallery’s ongoing requirement to wear masks.