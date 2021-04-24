 Skip to main content
Ralston Community Theatre returns this summer with 'The Addams Family' *click* *click*
“The Addams Family” will run from July 9-25 at the Ralston Community Arts Centre in Ralston High School.

Auditions are at 7 p.m. May 2 and 3 at the same location, 8969 Park Drive.

You must be at least age 16 to try out and come prepared with 32 bars of an upbeat song. Auditioners must also be dressed for movement.

Rehearsals start May 24 and Todd Uhrmacher is the director.

The theater is looking for a diverse and inclusive ensemble cast. For more information, call 402-898-3545 or visit ralstoncommunitytheatre.org

Artists’ Cooperative Gallery offers ‘Mask-querade’

“Mask-querade” will open the first week of May at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St.

It will feature the work of Jasmine Greenwalt of Omaha and Cindy Rae Mathiasen of Council Bluffs.

The title is inspired by the many colors, strokes and textures of both artists and the gallery’s ongoing requirement to wear masks.

Greenwalt uses gentle serenity to contrast bold activity in her art, which is featured at the Burkholder Project in Lincoln and the Jewell in Omaha’s Capitol District. As a real estate agent, she also places paintings in homes and corporate collections.

Mathiasen’s abstract-leaning work explores the link between self and nature with a focus on connection. Her art can be found at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in the Bluffs and Ginger’s Hang Up in Omaha.

The show begins May 4. An opening “First Friday” reception will be May 7. For gallery hours, visit artistscoopomaha.com. For more information on the artists, go to jasminegreenwalt.com and cindyraeart.com

Bellevue Little Theatre opens ‘The Outsider’

The Nebraska premiere of “The Outsider” opens Friday at the Bellevue Little Theatre.

The play, by Paul Slade Smith, is about the funny fallout that happens when a governor resigns and his successor doesn’t want the job, is terrified of public speaking and has awful poll numbers. It’s described as a piece that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The Outsider

Actors in “The Outsider” at the Bellevue Little Theatre include, left to right, Steve Thyberg, Sarah Dighans, Matthew Bell and Brennan Thomas.

Cast members are Steve Thyberg, Sara Scheidies, Brennan Thomas, Sarah Dighans, Matthew Bell, Jessica Mascarello and Mike Pilmaier. Marya Lucca-Thyberg directs.

The play runs through May 16. Seating is limited because of COVID-19 and reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for students with IDs. For more information, call 402-291-1554 or go to bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

