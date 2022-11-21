Review: 'A Christmas Carol' at Omaha Community Playhouse is great, as always

The Longe goodbye has begun.

“A Christmas Carol” opened last weekend at the Omaha Community Playhouse, marking actor Jerry Longe’s final year as Ebenezer Scrooge, the malevolent, mean and miserly lead character who is transformed when he embraces the real meaning of Christmas.

He announced a few weeks ago that this would be his last season, and, for me, that bittersweet fact threatened to permeate the preview performance. I found myself paying exquisite attention to the 17-year veteran, looking for signs that his big decision was beginning to sink in.

Longe, who has had a long acting career, is a consummate professional, so he gave no indication that it wasn’t a normal night.

I settled in to savor the totality of the perennially enchanting production, and I’m glad I did, because I never want to be distracted from the message or the magic.

This production, written by former Playhouse leader Charles Jones and directed by Susan Baer Collins, Stephen Santa and Jim McKain, has an abundance of heart.

The first thing I always notice about “A Christmas Carol” is its beauty. The sumptuous, brightly colored old English costumes. Street scenes that make you want to join the merriment. Traditional Christmas tunes with lush harmonies.

And the performances. Longe, as usual, was wonderful as Scrooge, as natural as a Christmas-hating crank as he is when he becomes a true believer. In his hands, Scrooge’s childlike wonder at what he’s been missing for so long always chokes me up. His expressions and his comic timing — complete with pregnant pauses — are impeccable.

The ensemble — especially the kids — is just as accomplished. The young performers are especially compelling on “Away in the Manger” and the entire cast — adults and children — shines in energetic dance scenes and song-filled street gatherings (I loved the music-box-like moves of Little Bo Peep, played by Halaina Hunter, and Little Boy Blue, played by Anna May Krambeck.) My only wish was that there were twice as many carols.

Several performances deserve special mention: Julie Huff as the Ghost of Christmas Past, DJ Tyree as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Don Keelan-White as Jacob Marley, Jacob Roman as Bob Cratchit and Christina Rohling as Mrs. Cratchit.

It’s all tied together by Jim Boggess and his orchestra, Michelle Garrity’s choreography, sound by Tim Burkhart and John Gibilisco, Jim Othuse’s scenery and lights and Lindsay Pape’s costumes.

I always notice something new if I have seen a particular show more than once. This time, I reveled in the reactions of the kids in the crowds. They laughed loudly at jokes that drew smiles from adults. They gasped at the special effects, especially the towering ghosts. And while many of us were dressed in a most casual fashion (including a decidedly un-Christmaslike pair of shorts), many of the little girls were decked out in holiday finery.

It was all delightful, down to the lobby decorations by Mangelsen’s and a free loaf of Christmas bread from Rotella’s Bakery for each family.

What I never noticed amid the performance was anything but a business-as-usual night for Longe. He appeared to be concentrating on being his best for the crowd, not reflecting on what was to come.

I will say, however, that the curtain call seemed more poignant than most.

It’s the end of an era for the Playhouse, and Longe can relax with his family with the knowledge that he brought Christmas cheer to thousands of people for many years. He will leave behind a powerful legacy, though I have no doubt the production will continue to thrive, no matter who replaces him.

That said, however, I’d encourage you to see him as Scrooge one last time. It will bless you, every one.