 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
THEATER REVEIW

Review: 'A Christmas Carol' at Omaha Community Playhouse is great, as always

  • Updated
  • 0
OCP Christmas Carol

Jerry Longe as Ebenezer Scrooge holds up Charlotte Couch as Tiny Tim in the Omaha Community Playhouse's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

 CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON

The theater that became known as the Omaha Community Playhouse gave its first performance on March 4, 1925: an informal vaudeville-style variety show and a one-act playlet called "Trifles."

The Longe goodbye has begun.

“A Christmas Carol” opened last weekend at the Omaha Community Playhouse, marking actor Jerry Longe’s final year as Ebenezer Scrooge, the malevolent, mean and miserly lead character who is transformed when he embraces the real meaning of Christmas.

He announced a few weeks ago that this would be his last season, and, for me, that bittersweet fact threatened to permeate the preview performance. I found myself paying exquisite attention to the 17-year veteran, looking for signs that his big decision was beginning to sink in.

Longe, who has had a long acting career, is a consummate professional, so he gave no indication that it wasn’t a normal night.

People are also reading…

I settled in to savor the totality of the perennially enchanting production, and I’m glad I did, because I never want to be distracted from the message or the magic.

This production, written by former Playhouse leader Charles Jones and directed by Susan Baer Collins, Stephen Santa and Jim McKain, has an abundance of heart.

The first thing I always notice about “A Christmas Carol” is its beauty. The sumptuous, brightly colored old English costumes. Street scenes that make you want to join the merriment. Traditional Christmas tunes with lush harmonies.

And the performances. Longe, as usual, was wonderful as Scrooge, as natural as a Christmas-hating crank as he is when he becomes a true believer. In his hands, Scrooge’s childlike wonder at what he’s been missing for so long always chokes me up. His expressions and his comic timing — complete with pregnant pauses — are impeccable.

OCP Christmas Carol

Jerry Longe and members of the children's ensemble in the Omaha Community Playhouse's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

The ensemble — especially the kids — is just as accomplished. The young performers are especially compelling on “Away in the Manger” and the entire cast — adults and children — shines in energetic dance scenes and song-filled street gatherings (I loved the music-box-like moves of Little Bo Peep, played by Halaina Hunter, and Little Boy Blue, played by Anna May Krambeck.) My only wish was that there were twice as many carols.

Several performances deserve special mention: Julie Huff as the Ghost of Christmas Past, DJ Tyree as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Don Keelan-White as Jacob Marley, Jacob Roman as Bob Cratchit and Christina Rohling as Mrs. Cratchit.

It’s all tied together by Jim Boggess and his orchestra, Michelle Garrity’s choreography, sound by Tim Burkhart and John Gibilisco, Jim Othuse’s scenery and lights and Lindsay Pape’s costumes.

I always notice something new if I have seen a particular show more than once. This time, I reveled in the reactions of the kids in the crowds. They laughed loudly at jokes that drew smiles from adults. They gasped at the special effects, especially the towering ghosts. And while many of us were dressed in a most casual fashion (including a decidedly un-Christmaslike pair of shorts), many of the little girls were decked out in holiday finery.

OCP Christmas Carol

Don Keelan-White, left, as Jacob Marley and Jerry Longe, right, as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Omaha Community Playhouse's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

It was all delightful, down to the lobby decorations by Mangelsen’s and a free loaf of Christmas bread from Rotella’s Bakery for each family.

What I never noticed amid the performance was anything but a business-as-usual night for Longe. He appeared to be concentrating on being his best for the crowd, not reflecting on what was to come.

I will say, however, that the curtain call seemed more poignant than most.

It’s the end of an era for the Playhouse, and Longe can relax with his family with the knowledge that he brought Christmas cheer to thousands of people for many years. He will leave behind a powerful legacy, though I have no doubt the production will continue to thrive, no matter who replaces him.

That said, however, I’d encourage you to see him as Scrooge one last time. It will bless you, every one.

Playhouse's Scrooge: 'This will be a highlight of my life forever'

Theater Reviews by Betsie Freeman

Review: 'Kinky Boots' kicks it at the Omaha Community Playhouse
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Kinky Boots' kicks it at the Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

A great cast led by Omaha drag queen Roderick Cotton gives the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" energy and flair. 

Review: Playhouse's 'Stick Fly' has fine acting and tech but not-so-great script
Arts and Theatre

Review: Playhouse's 'Stick Fly' has fine acting and tech but not-so-great script

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

"In the end, the excellent acting and production values left me feeling OK about my night at the theater," writes theater reviewer Betsie Freeman. 

Review: 'The Giver' at the Playhouse offers glimpse at dystopian future
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'The Giver' at the Playhouse offers glimpse at dystopian future

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

A talented cast, including young people and theater veterans, gives life to this story about a 12-year-old who must face difficult truths about his community. 

Review: Omaha Community Playhouse pulls out all the stops in 'The Color Purple'
Arts and Theatre

Review: Omaha Community Playhouse pulls out all the stops in 'The Color Purple'

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

Reviewer Betsie Freeman writes: "It was the third time in as many shows that I left the theater feeling more optimistic and uplifted than I had in a long time — politics, war and pandemic be damned."

Review: 'Mean Girls' an engaging production that shows some things never change
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Mean Girls' an engaging production that shows some things never change

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

"My hopes were exceeded in the amazing scenic design, which relies heavily on technology. It truly was unlike anything I had ever seen."

REVIEW: Humor often masks the real 'Thing About Pam'
Television

REVIEW: Humor often masks the real 'Thing About Pam'

  • BRUCE R. MILLER
  • Updated
  • 0

Oh dear. You can almost hear “Dateline’s” Keith Morrison before he begins narrating “The Thing About Pam.”

Review: 'Outside Mullingar' is a night well spent at Omaha Community Playhouse
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Outside Mullingar' is a night well spent at Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

A charming Irish play about two quirky and lonely farmers is in good hands with director Susan Baer Collins and a four-member cast. 

Review: 'Bright Star' shines with hope at Omaha Community Playhouse
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Bright Star' shines with hope at Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The enjoyable bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell is on the Hawks Mainstage through Sunday.

Review: 'Hamilton' offers something new every time you see it
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Hamilton' offers something new every time you see it

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The Broadway touring production at Omaha's Orpheum Theater was still surprising and satisfying, even after seeing "Hamilton" three times before. 

Review: Playhouse has Halloween-season winner with 'The Mystery of Irma Vep'
Arts and Theatre

Review: Playhouse has Halloween-season winner with 'The Mystery of Irma Vep'

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

"Vep" is billed as a "penny dreadful," but it's anything but grim. Two talented comedic actors make it a fun night out. 

Review: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' at Blue Barn, offers much to think about
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' at Blue Barn, offers much to think about

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The play by Will Arbery is about former students at a conservative Catholic college who examine timely issues at a reunion. It premiered in New York in 2019.

Review: 'Cats,' now at the Orpheum, clawed its way into my heart
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Cats,' now at the Orpheum, clawed its way into my heart

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

After almost 40 years (“Cats” premiered on Broadway in 1982), I finally understand the hype. 

Review: 'Murder on the Orient Express' at the Omaha Playhouse is a thrill ride
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Murder on the Orient Express' at the Omaha Playhouse is a thrill ride

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

It doesn’t really matter if you know the plot — and the outcome — of “Murder on the Orient Express.” As it is on most train trips, the excitement is in the journey’s twists and turns.

Review: 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' is love letter for Playhouse audiences
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' is love letter for Playhouse audiences

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

Two actors, Josh Peyton and Sarah Schrader, make a small show a big hit at the Omaha Community Playhouse. It's onstage through Sept. 19.

Review: Like its characters, musical 'Spelling Bee' in Papillion is odd yet lovable
Arts and Theatre

Review: Like its characters, musical 'Spelling Bee' in Papillion is odd yet lovable

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre returns with a winner after a year's break because of the pandemic, and it spells fun for audiences at SumTur Amphitheatre. 

Review: 'Addams Family' is finger-snapping fun at Ralston Community Theatre
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'Addams Family' is finger-snapping fun at Ralston Community Theatre

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The creepy, kooky and altogether ooky clan is a musical theater smash in the 2009 Broadway show that's onstage now in Ralston. 

Review: 'The Last Five Years' is worth every minute at the Omaha Community Playhouse
Arts and Theatre

Review: 'The Last Five Years' is worth every minute at the Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

"The Last Five Years" examines the couple's lives in an innovative way — Jamie remembers from beginning to end while Cathy tells the story from the end to the beginning. That helps the audience get both sides of the story in a unique way.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

ABOUT THE SHOW

What: "A Christmas Carol"

Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

When: Through Dec. 23. 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets: $40 to $45

More information: omahaplayhouse.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift makes history at American Music Awards 2022 as most awarded artist with 40 wins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert