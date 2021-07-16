Review: 'Addams Family' is finger-snapping fun at Ralston Community Theatre

Most — maybe all — of the cast members are back onstage for the first time since the pandemic began. It’s apparent that they have missed it.

Costumes, designed by Leah Skorupa-Mezger, and makeup are another high point. Chorus members are raised from a graveyard at the beginning of the show, so she gave them an appropriately pale, zombie-like look and outfits that indicate what they had done when they were alive.

Jon Flower channels the TV Gomez Addams with his Spanish accent and continental manners. The plot calls for Jenna McKain to be more mom than siren as his wife, Morticia, but she sheds that persona at the end of the show in “Tango de Amour,” when the couple rediscovers their passion.

Both were in excellent voice at a preview performance last week, as was Chloe Rosman, who plays Wednesday. Rosman, especially, was fun to watch as Wednesday struggled to reconcile her desire to be normal and her proclivity to be scary.

Thomas Stoysich as Uncle Fester and Beth King as Alice Beineke (the mom of Wednesday’s fiance) were simultaneously tuneful and hilarious. And Jonathan Berger as Lurch was a hoot.