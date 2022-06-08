Review: 'Anastasia' takes audience on a music-filled journey

The first thing you should know about the musical "Anastasia," now onstage at the Orpheum Theater, is that it is not exactly like the 1997 animated movie.

That's not uncommon. Most musicals based on movies — animated or live — take some liberties with scripts, songs and character arcs.

The plotline of the movie and the musical is based on the legend that one of the Romanov children — the Grand Duchess Anastasia — had escaped capture and execution and was alive somewhere.

The musical version of "Anastasia" has a plotline a little closer — but not close in accuracy — to historical events. (The Romanov royal family originally was taken prisoner during the Bolshevik revolution in Russia and moved from St. Petersburg before their execution.) In the movie, the family is cursed by the crazy sorcerer Rasputin, just before the fall of their dynasty. In the musical, it is implied that they were executed at the castle.

So, if you are hoping to see Rasputin and his wacky sidekick bat, Bartok, who were the antagonists in the film, prepare to be somewhat disappointed. The Russian military fills the role of the bad guys for the musical, specifically in the character Gleb, a soldier who acts like a warden/public relations official on the city streets.

The show's two leads, Kyla Stone as Anya/Anastasia and Sam McLellan as Dmitry, have good chemistry and deliver good vocal performances. Their duets in "My Petersburg" and "In a Crowd of Thousands" are sweet and romantic, and the two actors play well off of each other.

Stone has a strong and lovely voice, which is portrayed best in the show's signature song "Journey to the Past" at the end of the first act.

But Bryan Seastrom — who plays Vlad, Dmitry's partner in crime — commands the stage in every scene he is in. He takes ownership of every line he speaks and every song he sings. He's fun to watch. Especially when he pairs up with Madeline Raube's Countess Lily. Those two bring a lot of life — and some spiciness — to the second act, especially in the song "The Countess and the Common Man."

Lincoln native Harrison Drake deserves kudos for his portrayal of Count Leopold — a relative usurper who tries to get his hands on the remaining Romanov fortune. He brought the right amount of attitude to the role.

One final note: The show's costumes are gorgeous and, in the case of the ghosts of Anastasia's family, beautifully haunting. They really add something special to the show.

"Anastasia" is a family show, so the kids should enjoy it. But be aware that the themes and some scenes are a bit darker than the movie.

The show runs through Sunday, and tickets are still available. The show makes for a nice family night (or afternoon this weekend) experience. Take advantage of it while it is here.

