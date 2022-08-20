Review: Benson Theatre's 'American Son' has many layers, and each one is worth examining

“American Son” is a tense and talky play about every Black parent’s worst nightmare.

I’m not even a mom, and I squirmed through the entire 90-minute show during preview night at the Benson Theatre last week.

Thanks to meticulous direction from Kathy Tyree and realistic performances by a four-person cast, I keenly felt the pain of an estranged biracial couple whose son didn’t come home and can’t be reached after a night out with friends.

The play opens with a distraught Kendra Ellis-Cooper (Kerri Forrester) sitting at a Miami police precinct, repeatedly calling her son with no response.

She has an unsatisfying encounter with White officer Paul Larkin, a condescending play-by-the-book rookie, portrayed convincingly by Jared Cernousek.

His dismissive attitude toward Kendra comes off as racist (and sexist), especially after her White husband Scott (Matt Allen) shows up. Mistaking Scott for a fellow Miami cop he hasn’t met yet, Larkin tells Scott that Kendra “went all ghetto” on him.

And when he learns that Scott is an FBI agent, Larkin gives him information about a traffic stop involving their son, Jamal, that was previously withheld from Kendra. It’s not hard to see why Kendra — a highly educated psychology professor — was frustrated.

But the story has many layers beyond the obvious tension between parents and police when something like this happens.

It examines how a Black teen might feel like “the face of the race” when he attends an affluent, primarily White school. It looks at the impact when Dad moves out of the home, and the delicate balancing act — and sometimes covert resentments — that can derail a biracial marriage, or any union, for that matter.

It doesn’t paint police as the unequivocal bad guys but acknowledges that there are bad — and even racist — police officers. It illustrates the danger of preconceived notions and how they can escalate traffic stops.

In short — and I know I say this a lot — it gives everyone ample material to ponder, no matter who you are. So while the script has its flaws, including some cliched dialogue and characterizations, I think it’s something that deserves to be widely seen.

Forrester and Allen play well off each other in excellent performances, though after much of their dialogue, it was hard to believe their characters ever agreed on anything enough to get married. Toward the end of the play, you get a glimpse of their initial attraction but it wasn’t enough to picture them together forever.

However, those are script development problems, not acting deficiencies.

Jus. B is also outstanding as Stokes, the officer who holds all the information about their son’s eventual fate. His role is searing and bombastic, and he performs it well. Fight choreographer Ryan Kathman also deserves mention.

The set and lighting by John Forsman effectively capture the dismal surroundings of a police precinct waiting room, with rain pouring outside the window. And costumes by Bradley Pesarchick were straightforward and appropriate, though my friend and I pondered whether we would have dressed more professionally than Kendra did in that situation.

Even with its drawbacks, first-time playwright Christopher Demos-Brown’s script is compelling, provocative and worthy of a night at the theater.

If you go to shows only to relax and escape, “American Son” is probably not for you. But if you don’t mind being uncomfortable and challenged for an hour and a half, it’s more than worth your time.