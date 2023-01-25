Review: Black Americans' struggles, heritage expertly brought to the Playhouse stage in 'Fences'

In its 98th season, the Omaha Community Playhouse is introducing many Omahans to something they’ve never seen.

That something is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning Black playwright August Wilson. And I, for one, am pleased that I’ve finally experienced his work.

Wilson wrote "Fences," the play that’s currently being performed on the theater’s Hawks Mainstage. It’s perhaps the best known of Wilson’s 10-play series that addresses the heritage, experiences and struggles of Black Americans in the 20th century. It was made into a 2016 film starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

I saw the Playhouse version on opening night, and, directed by Denise Chapman and TammyRa', the production has a lot going for it.

The story centers on Troy Maxson (Anthony Montegut), a former Negro Leagues player who missed out on a shot at Major League Baseball. Working in Pittsburgh as a garbage hauler — and later as the company’s first Black driver — he’s caustic and bitter about his broken dreams and tends to take it out on his loved ones, especially his wife, Rose (Kerri Forrester), and teenage son, Cory (Brandon Williams).

His love for family members runs deep, but he’s not willing to share much of himself with them. He spends the eight-year span of the play building a fence around his modest house in a working-class neighborhood, and the symbolism surrounding that becomes apparent as the play progresses.

Troy has a brother, Gabriel (L. James Wright), who suffers from significant brain damage from a World War II injury. He also has an adult son, Lyons (Raydell Cordell III), from a previous relationship. Troy’s best friend, Bono (Eric J. Jordan Sr.) serves as Troy’s sounding board and conscience, though Troy rarely listens to his counsel.

There were plenty of excellent performances, led by Forrester as Rose, who in my opinion was the anchor of the story, though Troy was the protagonist.

She’s long-suffering, strong and fierce, loving Troy yet unwilling to put up with his infidelity. She defends Cory’s desire to play football and supports his dream of a college scholarship, something Troy destroys.

And she's authentic and relatable in Forrester’s able hands. Forrester delivered a first-class performance.

As a whole, Troy is not very likable, but Montegut gives the character enough depth that I found myself sympathizing with his very human struggles — when he stands up for himself against racism and wants to provide for his family, for instance.

Montegut brings a lot of passion and talent to a difficult role, which has an abundance of dialogue. He stumbled over some lines and spoke too quickly at times, which I attributed to opening night jitters during his first-ever appearance at the Playhouse.

Wright deserves special mention for his portrayal of Gabe, whose brain injury gives him no filters. The role requires a skillful enough actor that it doesn’t become a caricature, and Wright clearly is the right fit.

Both Cordell and Jordan, whose work I have enjoyed in other productions, also turn in their typical fine performances.

Costumes by guest designer Tamara Tamu Newson were what you'd imagine for a working-class family in the late 1950s, especially Rose’s house dresses and simple skirts and blouses.

The task for Jim Othuse was to create a set that would stay in place all night; every scene is in front of the Maxson home. The focal point was the back stoop, where Troy spent much of his time, but you could see indoors through large windows as characters interacted in the kitchen and walked down steps to a lower level. It was a mirror into the life of a typical working-class family of that time, and I loved it.

Othuse also designed effective lighting both inside and outside the brick home.

I also loved the scene-setting music written by Ananias Montague, minister of music and fine arts at Salem Baptist Church. It was fresh, yet evocative of the time.

The Playhouse waited too long to introduce us to Wilson. I’m sure his work has been seen elsewhere in the city, but it’s monumental that it now is part of the repertoire at one of the largest community theaters in the country, if not the largest. Executive Director Katie Broman and her staff deserve praise for fixing that programming gap.

If you haven’t met Wilson yet, you should. I plan to seek out his other scripts for a more complete understanding of his work. “Fences” is at the Playhouse through Feb. 12. Put it on your calendar now.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023