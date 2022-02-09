Review: 'Bright Star' shines with hope at Omaha Community Playhouse

Here’s one of the most important things to know about “Bright Star” at the Omaha Community Playhouse: It ends soon.

I wanted to state that up front, because you should see this brilliant musical on the Hawks Mainstage, especially if, like me, you’ve had trouble hanging on to hope this winter.

There are five performances from Wednesday through Sunday. And if you’re not yet comfortable in the theater, you can get a link for a streaming version and watch it at home. It was supposed to open earlier for a longer run, but the pandemic intervened.

“Bright Star,” directed by Roxanne Wach, is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and features gorgeous bluegrass music expertly executed by a Midwestern cast. Actor Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell wrote the book and lyrics.

It’s the story of a young couple who fall in love in the first half of the 20th century and lose each other, along with something precious. It’s based on the folk story of the "Iron Mountain Baby" (you can find it on Wikipedia if you want to know more; I don’t want to spill too much of the story, which has some twists and turns.)