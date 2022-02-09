Review: 'Bright Star' shines with hope at Omaha Community Playhouse

Here’s one of the most important things to know about “Bright Star” at the Omaha Community Playhouse: It ends soon.
I wanted to state that up front, because you should see this brilliant musical on the Hawks Mainstage, especially if, like me, you’ve had trouble hanging on to hope this winter.
There are five performances from Wednesday through Sunday. And if you’re not yet comfortable in the theater, you can get a link for a streaming version and watch it at home. It was supposed to open earlier for a longer run, but the pandemic intervened.
“Bright Star,” directed by Roxanne Wach, is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and features gorgeous bluegrass music expertly executed by a Midwestern cast. Actor Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell wrote the book and lyrics.
It’s the story of a young couple who fall in love in the first half of the 20th century and lose each other, along with something precious. It’s based on the folk story of the "Iron Mountain Baby" (you can find it on Wikipedia if you want to know more; I don’t want to spill too much of the story, which has some twists and turns.)
I can’t say enough about the amazing music in “Bright Star” and the people who performed it. Music director Jennifer Novak Haar assembled a worthy ensemble and the singers are equally as accomplished.
Angie Frey and Jay Syrgley, among the best vocalists in Omaha theater, are compelling and relatable as the ill-fated couple, Alice and Jimmy Ray. Other notable performances come from Mike Markey as power-hungry Mayor Dobbs, Mackenzie Zielke as a fun-loving book editor, Cork Ramer as Alice’s conflicted father, Analisa Swierzek as a bookstore owner and Matt Karasek as Billy, a soldier with an integral role in the plot.
A special shoutout to the angelic-sounding chorus of “Spirits”: Angeline Kay Crowe, Brittney Thompson, Roz Parr, Amanda Vyhnalek and Charlotte Hedican. Such beautiful harmony, y’all.
I found that plot somewhat confusing, by the way. It unfolded a little too slowly, enough that it was hard for me to keep track of characters and time frames, especially since there were flashbacks. It didn’t help that I was watching the streamed version and there were some distractions at home (You know who you are, Belle the Dog).
But when the touching and redemptive story was fully realized, however, I cried.
I strongly suggest seeing this in the theater, though the video quality is excellent. You’ll get the full flavor of Jim Othuse’s beautiful set and his evocative lighting. You'll also want to take note of Lindsay Pape's spot-on period costumes.
I, for one, can’t wait to get back to the theater again. I’m now more confident that it won’t be long, thanks to an infusion of hope from “Bright Star.”
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267