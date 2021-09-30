Review: 'Cats,' now at the Orpheum, clawed its way into my heart

I might have screeched like a feral feline — at least in my head — at the prospect of seeing "Cats," now onstage at the Orpheum Theater.

For one thing, I was pretty darned apprehensive about mingling with 1,900 people in a close indoor space as the pandemic continues.

For another, I’ve never had much desire to see “Cats.” That feeling was reinforced when I read several snarky reviews about the 2019 movie version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

But Omaha Performing Arts, in its wisdom, mandates masks at its venues and the crowd was compliant.

And a poorly conceived film with a questionable cast is nothing like a live musical in all its glory.

Add a local tie — Nebraska Wesleyan University graduate Kayli Jamison is in the cast of the national Broadway tour — and I was actually anticipating Wednesday’s performance as I gazed at several dozen cat eyes, created by twinkling lights, on the dark stage when the show began.

I have to admit it was magical from the beginning.