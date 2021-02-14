Review: Conductor-designate Ankush Kumar Bahl wows Omaha Symphony crowd

It’s bittersweet to see the influential and transformative Thomas Wilkins stepping away from his role as music director of the Omaha Symphony.

The orchestra’s centennial year, however, does seen to be an appropriate time to welcome an accomplished and imaginative new face.

Symphony patrons who were brave enough to endure below-zero temperatures Saturday night got a glimpse into the future when that newcomer, music director-designate Ankush Kumar Bahl, conducted the Omaha Symphony in a MasterWorks concert at the Holland Center.

The program featured Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides” and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major.

Bahl conducted on the Holland stage once before — on October 18, 2019 — when the Omaha Symphony performed a concert of works by Frederic Chopin, Dmitri Shostakovich and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. He was scheduled to return in March 2020, but the concert was canceled because of the pandemic.

Thankfully, this incredible conductor was able to return to the Holland stage one more time before his official move to Omaha this summer.