You wouldn’t think a play about the U.S. Constitution would be funny, or even all that entertaining.

But it is. And, more importantly, it’s thought-provoking, even illuminating.

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” currently onstage at the Bluebarn Theatre, runs about 90 minutes, but it seems like 90 seconds. It’s that compelling.

The play is about a 15-year-old girl who earned her college tuition debating about the Constitution at American Legion posts across the country, and how that experience formed her adult opinions about the document.

The writer, Pulitzer Prize nominee Heidi Schreck, is telling a true story, and played herself when the show was on Broadway in 2018.

The script requires the actor who plays Heidi to portray a passionate, perky teenager who makes her point about the Constitution in debates.

She also plays Heidi as a more skeptical and worldly adult who realizes the document has nothing in it to help any of the women in her family.

Schreck uses comedy, drama, her deeply personal experiences and those of her female ancestors and relatives to illuminate contemporary judicial issues through the lens of the Constitution, which she has said was one of her initial goals in writing the play.

Her stories are riveting, to say the least: Her great-grandmother, for instance, came to America from Germany in the late 1800s as the mail-order bride of a Washington state logger and later died of “melancholia” in a mental hospital. Subsequent generations of women in her family have dealt with domestic violence and abortion. Schreck relates all these things to the Constitution and how well — or poorly — it serves all Americans.

She makes a good case for the notion that the document was written mainly for white men, and now has holes that became apparent as America evolved.

That premise is presented early on, when adult Heidi breaks the fourth wall and asks all white male landowners to raise their hands, then tells the rest of us that the Constitution basically wasn’t aimed at us.

Director Susan Clement created a fast-paced, nearly flawless production, starting with the casting of Katie Becker Colon as Heidi. It’s hard to imagine Heidi Schreck herself being any better in the role.

Colon draws the audience in with her first speech — moving effortlessly from young Heidi to adult Heidi — and doesn’t let go until the end.

For the last part of the show, Colon becomes herself for a debate with a local student on whether or not the Constitution should be abolished and replaced. Actor Jon Hickerson, who ably plays a World War II Legionnaire throughout the play, moderates the end debate. He morphs into Heidi’s friend Mike shortly before that and delivers a funny and touching dialogue about Mike’s sexuality and experience with masculinity.

I’ve seen him in several productions around Omaha, and he delivered his usual excellent performance at the Bluebarn.

Colon’s debate foes, Creighton student Kiley Melean and high school freshman Monica Shambare, alternate performances. I saw both in their scenes and they were equally amazing, especially for actors so young. Their roles, though fairly small, require actors to be deft and flexible, and they appeared to be unflappable.

The set, by Lisa TenHuizen, is perfect: An American Legion hall that looks unchanged by time, like many I’ve seen across small-town mid-America. Pictures of veterans line the paneled walls.

I don’t recall a lot of bad language — if there was, it must have seemed appropriate, because I didn’t notice it. There were some references and nuances that might tweak you a bit depending on who you are — a dig at pregnancy help centers was one — but this is a play you can whole-heartedly embrace no matter how you lean, mainly because you’ll leave knowing more than you did when you arrived.

I can’t tell you the last time I really thought about the Constitution before my recent trip to the Bluebarn. I learned a lot about it in 90 minutes, especially some amendments I probably hadn’t heard about since I was a school girl a long time ago.

At the end, after an audience member declared the debate winner, they passed out pocket copies of the Constitution from the ACLU, and it’s now sitting on my nightstand, urging me to learn more. And that’s cool.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023