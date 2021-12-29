Review: 'Dear Evan Hansen' and an important conversation with my 14-year-old daughter

Anthony said the show is not a “playbook” for dealing with suicide and mental health, but it is a “conversation starter.”

The show, Anthony said, is about "imperfect humans who make imperfect decisions … You’re (not) going to come away with, ‘Oh, now I know what to do,’ it’s that you are going to come away having great conversations about it. You’re going to come away asking questions and really talking about ‘How do I show up for the people that need me?’ and, in turn, ‘How do I ask for support when I need it?’ ”

With this in mind, I took Vall’s inquiry about my review to have a conversation. Turns out, we both needed it.

Vall told me about kids her age who suffer from anxiety, kids who don’t connect with others and are perceived as being “loners,” kids who are bullied and kids who are constantly changing who they are to fit in and belong to some group.

"High school can be stressful, even for people that seem like they wouldn't be (stressed)," Vall said. "I guess everyone needs help sometimes."