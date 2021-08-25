Review: 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' is love letter for Playhouse audiences

He’s reserved and thinks (even agonizes) before he writes. She’s impetuous and passionate and writes as thoughts form. They don’t have a lot in common, especially dancing. She loves it and he loathes it.

Both cast members — Peyton a Playhouse vet and Schrader a newcomer — have what it takes to fully realize Ludwig’s funny, somewhat somber and briefly harrowing love letter to his mom and dad.

I’ve seen Peyton play disparate characters: a struggling steel worker in “Sweat”; the itinerant George in “Of Mice and Men” and now an Army surgeon. He seems to morph effortlessly and authentically into each one as I watch with admiration.

And Schrader’s Louise is equally real: joyful, vivacious, loquacious, plus sorrowful and angry when the story turns darker. No doubt we will see her again at the Playhouse and in other Omaha productions.

Collins’ staging was smart, especially when scenes required the actors to leave their respective quarters. Hit music from the war years was a special touch.

Costumes, notably Louise’s 1940s dresses, were wonderful. I wouldn’t mind seeing Lindsay Pape’s designs in my closet. The set by Jim Othuse — Jack’s spare and immaculate barracks and Louise’s more colorful room in a New York boarding house — also was great.