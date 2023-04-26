After seeing “Little Shop of Horrors,” it might take me some time to trust my house plants again.

The Broadway musical is onstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse through May 7. One of the main characters is a plant that begins as a small seed and turns into a giant green monster that’s mostly a mouth with shark-like teeth.

It was born in a seedy Skid Row flower shop, flourished under the care of a nerdy clerk who’s into experimental horticulture and bloomed into a behemoth thanks to a diet of human blood.

Seymour, the clerk, names the plant Audrey II, after the co-worker on whom he has a crush. When the city and the nation go bananas about what’s happening at the florist shop, Seymour and his boss become as thirsty — and greedy — for fame and fortune as the plant is for flesh.

The show’s goofily nightmarish, seriously campy and extremely comical plot came as a surprise to me. I don’t know how I missed the 1986 movie starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin, but I did.

The Playhouse production is a joy, as close to professional as it gets for community theater, from director Stephen Santa’s casting to the set design to the lighting to the small orchestra and choreography.

Kerri Forrester played Audrey with a cute (and consistent) accent that sounded like a true Skid Row denizen. She has a clear, powerful and beautiful voice that was a pleasure to listen to all night long. Her ballad, “Somewhere That’s Green,” was really lovely.

Paul T. Hanson portrayed Seymour as endearingly insecure and conflicted as he accommodates Audrey II’s increasingly menacing demands. He, too, was in fine voice.

Josh Peyton was fierce and funny as Orin, Audrey’s abusive boyfriend. His song, “Be A Dentist,” is a stitch — his writhing pain and expressions got lots of laughs, and the song was one of the show’s highlights. Seth Maisel as shop owner Mushnik also deserves mention.

The show has a talented “Greek chorus” that offers singing commentary on all the action, and it featured three people perfect for the role: Renzellous Brown, Ejanae Hume and Keiria Marsha. They nailed DJ Tyree’s choreography too, as did the rest of the ensemble.

Audrey II, a huge puppet, would have been nothing but empty cloth without Tyler Marshall as her voice and Tabor Cross and Cullen Willey as puppeteers.

The action occurred primarily in the flower shop, which was transformed by set designer Matthew Hamel mid-play from its Skid Row countenance to a more classy establishment as visitors came to see the famous plant. I loved the neon sign at the shop (a nice touch from veteran lighting designer Jim Othuse) and the seamy atmosphere just outside.

Bradley Pesarchick designed wonderful, colorful costumes. I especially liked Audrey’s ensembles (the woman, not the plant, though the plant looked amazing too.)

Six musicians, including director Jim Boggess, were more than enough to kill it on songs by the iconic composing team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menkin.

The pacing of this musical was nearly flawless, keeping me on the edge of my seat for a good portion of the performance. Nothing is worse than a musical that drags (I’ve seen my share, I’m afraid), and this definitely wasn’t that musical.

The energy in the cast — and the audience — was palpable and contagious. The opening night crowd was loud, raucous and responsive.

Despite the presence of a giant puppet, I wouldn’t take very young kids to this production — a little too much gore is involved. Everyone else, however, should flock to “Little Shop of Horrors.” Just don’t get too close to Audrey II.