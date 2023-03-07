“Dreamgirls,” the new Broadway musical at the Omaha Community Playhouse, has more newbies than veterans in its 22-member cast.

Thirteen of its performers are in their first show at the theater, and a couple in the group are in their first show, period.

If “Dreamgirls” is any indication, that’s a positive sign for the future of the theater, which is poised to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.

In the accomplished hands of director Kathy Tyree, “Dreamgirls” is dazzling and delightful. Tyree is also the theater’s director of inclusion and community engagement, and her work in that area shines in the show — and in the theater’s efforts to remain relevant.

Her casting was brilliant. Most of the first-timers on the Playhouse stage appear to be under 40, or at least not much older than that. With more experienced — and, in many cases, equally young — cast members, they’re bringing fresh energy, essential diversity and a brand-new vibe to a venerable institution that could easily be turning staid and stale.

The script by Tom Eyen and the music by Henry Krieger tell the story of Black singers and musicians striving for stardom in the 1960s as they face racism and other challenges. It follows a group of three women loosely modeled after Diana Ross and the Supremes: Effie (Zhomontee Watson), Deena (Karissa Denae Johnson) and Lorrell (Candice Gould).

As the Dreams, they perform in a talent night at the Apollo Theater in New York City, singing a song by Effie’s brother C.C. (Vi Griffin) and signing on to be managed by Curtis (Jus B), a former car salesman. After singing backup for Jimmy (Jordan Willis), a flamboyant singer who’s clearly based on James Brown, they become headliners.

From there, the story is familiar: Effie, who has the strongest voice, is displaced as the lead singer by Deena, who lets stardom go to her head, and squabbles and struggles are the result.

The show was 80% music, and the script didn’t go past surface portraits of the characters, but it did a good job at showing what it was like for Black musicians at the time. At one point, a White singer stole one of C.C.’s songs and had a hit on radio stations that probably wouldn’t play the Black version. That was was a real-life thing in the 1950s and 1960s. (Google “Ain’t That a Shame” and Pat Boone.)

As Effie, Watson delivered the performance of a lifetime. She belted out the musical’s signature song, “(And I’m Telling You) I’m Not Going,” like it described her own personal heartbreak. She got a rare before-intermission standing ovation for her trouble — and it was no wonder: Her portrayal of Effie was among the top performances I’ve seen all year. You might remember her for her great turn as Delores in “Sister Act” at the Playhouse several years ago.

Three newcomers were also impressive.

Johnson made her theatrical debut as Deena and did a fine job at depicting her character’s transformation into a diva. Gould, new to the Playhouse, has a wonderful voice and was good as the peacemaker in the Dreams.

Willis displayed not only a knack for imitating Brown, but a flair for physical comedy. His role required a lot of exaggerated gestures and gyrations and he was up for it.

Other standouts included Jus B as Curtis and Anthony Haynes as Marty, a competing promoter.

The cast, including the fabulous ensemble, had the privilege of executing lively choreography by Ray Mercer, an Omaha native who has been performing as a dancer and fight captain in “The Lion King” on Broadway for more than 20 years. Needless to say, the dancing routines were a highlight of the show.

Guest music director Justin Payne, who has written music for previous Playhouse shows, conducted an 11-piece orchestra that produced a deceptively big sound. It was wonderful.

“Dreamgirls” required multiple dresses and gowns for the Dreams, and costume designer Lindsay Pape delivered with lots of sparkly sequins and bodacious bling. The show's extensive wardrobe was true to the times and a lot of fun to watch.

The set and lighting, by Jim Othuse, put the audience at the Apollo Theater and other venues with just a few touches. Projection designer Brittany Merenda added to the ambiance with cool projections of hit records and tour destinations on a screen behind the set.

Every element of the show worked together in a nearly flawless way on opening night to create a great evening of theater. I’m hard-pressed to think of any quibbles, though I was a little let down during the second act — due to the script, not the performances.

For me, almost anything would have seemed anticlimactic after Effie’s amazing, emotional and bombastic song capped off the first act.

That’s a small thing amid a big success, however. If this is what the next generation looks like for the Playhouse, it will be around long after most of us are gone.

ABOUT THE SHOW What: "Dreamgirls" the musical When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through March 26. Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets: Range between $25 and $52 More information: omahaplayhouse.com

