You might want to visit Arendelle this week at the Orpheum Theater. You probably won't want to let it go.

The Broadway touring company of “Frozen: The Musical” is in Omaha through April 30. From impressive set designs to humor for the older audience members, this musical provided something for everyone.

The performance opened with the original instrumental “Vuelie” to set the scene of a warm summer day for young Anna, Elsa, their parents and townspeople. Young Anna (Norah Nunes) performed exceptionally well from the very beginning, with every bit of sassiness and high energy that the role demands. Young Elsa (Erin Choi) also gave an astonishing performance; she has a powerful voice for someone with such a small body.

But opening performances aside, if you are an avid "Frozen" movie fan, you will notice that there are stark differences between the stage musical and the film. As someone who has seen the movie more times than I would like to admit, it was startling to hear the lyrics of original songs such as “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “For the First Time in Forever” change from the movie’s soundtrack.

Nonetheless, the songs were still hummable and entertaining to watch, especially the modernized “Love is an Open Door” between Anna and Hans (Will Savarese). Savarese gave a remarkable performance as a smitten love interest that entranced me.

The transition from young Anna to the adult Anna (Lauren Nicole Chapman) was seamless. Both Chapman and Nunes made the audience cackle as the ditzy and awkward sister. Chapman, especially, was perfectly cast: She portrayed the scatterbrained Anna if it was the character's first day after quarantine and she still had COVID brain.

Even the extras elevated the production to the next level. The Duke of Weselton (Evan Duff) was better than the movie and Bulda (Taylor Marie Daniel) was a force to be reckoned with.

While the creative elements were there for Sven’s puppeteer costuming, the actual result was quite disturbing in his sickly appearance. Regardless, the fact that they could create a movable Sven costume is remarkable. The physicality of Olaf, on the other hand, was less startling as Olaf’s puppeteer, Jeremy Davis, had the comedic and animated facial expressions to simply enhance his character. In addition to his talented puppeteering, Davis nailed Josh Gad’s original Olaf voice.

Directed by Michael Grandage from the book by Jennifer Lee, this musical brought every piece of Disney magic and more to the stage with blissful snow to Elsa’s raging ice storms. For the majority of the performance I saw, the lighting and set crew was spot on in bringing the magic to life with only one minor timing error.

The first act closed with a breathtaking performance of “Let it Go.” Elsa (Caroline Bowman) would make Idina Menzel proud for her magnificent vocal range and ability to send chills through the audience. Her impressive costume change onstage was immaculate and dazzling.

The set designers and costume designers deserve their own round of applause for creating a winter wonderland with jaw-dropping costumes. Elsa’s sparkly dress from “Let it Go” was a disco ball on stage and I want Christopher Oram to design my wedding dress.

The second act quickly captured the audience’s attention with Oaken (Jack Brewer) and his Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna. Compared to the short clip of the big summer blowout sale in the movie, this scene was given its own song of the Danish word, “Hygge,” with all of Oaken’s family and friends. This entertaining scene featured Rockette-style dance moves that shook the theater with laughter.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the ensemble is filled with strong dancers after I saw them quickly transform themselves from Oaken’s family and friends to the creepy and energetic Hidden Folk in “Fixer Upper.” I can only imagine the rush backstage so they can reappear as completely new characters.

Outside of the well-known “Frozen” songs, “What Do You Know About Love” and “I Can’t Lose You” were by far my favorites as they ranged from comedic relief to a song about sisterly love that will make you long to hug your own sister tight.

Overall, “Frozen: The Musical” was a magical and enchanting performance from start to finish. It left me wanting to build a snowman.

