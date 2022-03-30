Review: ‘Hadestown’ is a little piece of Broadway musical heaven in Omaha

Anyone who has ever wondered when they would put that semester of classical mythology to use should go buy tickets to “Hadestown.” In fact, even if you have little or no knowledge of mythology, you should get tickets.

This production is so good, it is practically heaven-sent.

First thing you should know about “Hadestown,” now on stage at the Orpheum Theater, is you probably already know how it ends. It’s kind of like “Titanic.” "Hadestown" is based on a Greek tragedy, so don’t count on a totally happy ending.

That aside, the second thing you should know is that every single singer in this touring cast brought their A-game on opening night. It’s difficult to single out any one part of this show as the best, so here are some of the highlights that are sure to impress.

“Hadestown” is a modern-ish take on the mythological tale of doomed lovers Orpheus and Eurydice. The sets, costuming and music all have a 1930ish New Orleans vibe. The set resembles an old French Quarter nightclub complete with an R&B jazz band, which performs the show’s music on stage. The set is able to spread out and open up in its transformation to the underworld — or Hadestown. It’s not fun in a vibrant way (remember, Greek tragedy), but it is striking in its adaptability.

Orpheus, played by Nicholas Barasch, has an angelic and almost-righteous singing style. This is complimented by Eurydice’s (Morgan Siobhan Green) grittier, more soulful voice. In “All I’ve Ever Known,” the two styles combined with the powerful lyrics expose the primal rawness of the lovers’ feelings.

Of course, this show is called "Hadestown" for a reason and Omaha native and actor Kevyn Morrow does an unforgettable job of reminding the audience of why that is. As Hades — also known as the god/king of the underworld — Morrow is slick and seductive. With every move, every look and every note, Morrow tempts and commands the other characters and the audience with an unsettlingly smooth authority.

In "Hey, Little Songbird," his rich deep voice coaxes Eurydice as he plays on her despair and convinces her to give up on life and come down to the underworld. In "Why We Build the Wall," he commands the dead — and the audience — with a king's conviction that his way is the way.

There is much more that could be written about his performance. Just know that Morrow owns the show as Hades owns the souls of the damned. He is in control from the second you see him on stage.

Very notable performances also came from Levi Kreis as Hermes, Orpheus' boss and the show's enthusiastic narrator; the Fates (Belen Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne) whose whispers haunt the characters like the wind; and Kimberly Marable who, as Hade's wife Persephone, offers a commanding performance all her own. The chemistry portrayed between Hades and Persephone is funny, electric, sometimes angry and passionate. In a weird way, Morrow and Marable do this so well, they make that strange marriage come off as relationship goals.

"Hadestown" is so much more than it may seem. With amazing acting and singing performances and songs that will find their ways to many people's playlists, it could be considered one of the most memorable Broadway performances in Omaha Performing Arts' recent history.

The only real tragedy would be not to see it.

