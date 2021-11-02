Review: 'Hamilton' offers something new every time you see it

And ironically, the stage seemed to move less in this production than it did before. I was a little disappointed.

That said, I have to call out some great performances among the current tour’s cast:

» Stephanie Umoh as Angelica Schuyler. Her voice lives up to any previous Angelicas I’ve seen or heard, and that’s an impressive group that includes Renée Elise Goldsberry, who will be here next year with the Omaha Symphony.

» Bryson Bruce as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. His “What’d I Miss” was the most boisterous and funny I’ve seen.

» Paul Oakley Stovall as George Washington. He has a powerful voice and is aided by his towering presence. He owns the stage when he’s on it.

» Peter Matthew Smith as King George. He exaggerates his character’s sneering, giving an almost sinister edge to George’s funny British dance-hall schtick. That was a new interpretation, at least to me.

The dance corps also was particularly on point in this production. Their work was so physical, even grueling, that I imagined them hobbling out of the theater after every show. They literally do the heavy lifting in this musical.