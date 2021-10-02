Review: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' at Blue Barn, offers much to think about

After I saw “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” at the BlueBarn Theatre, I went home and googled the play and its author, Will Arbery.
It’s about former students at the fictional Transfiguration College, a Catholic school in Wyoming known for its conservative and classical approach to education. They have returned to celebrate a beloved professor’s inauguration as its president.
For these intellectuals, faith and politics are one, and naturally, their conversations turn to potentially divisive topics such as elections, abortion, race, LGBTQ issues, immigration and guns as seen through the lens of their education and their experiences after graduation.
I left feeling shell-shocked, unsure if there was a point to the script or if it was just two hours of the same debates we’ve all been hearing elsewhere, with no concrete conclusions or suggestions on how to fix the crises the nation currently faces.
A 2019 Vox interview with Arbery gave me some insight. The institution in the play is based on Wyoming Catholic College, where both of his parents have taught.
He said he’s gotten feedback from disappointed theatergoers.
“It basically boils down to dissatisfaction with the ending. People want a clear thesis, or they want to know what my diagnosis is,” Arbery told interviewer Alissa Wilkinson. “On both sides, you hear, like, ‘Clearly, he’s still confused and doesn’t know where he falls.’
“That for me is sad, because I don’t think that what they’re talking about is art. I think they’re talking about something else that I’m not interested in making.”
He said he understands the temptation.
“The play is dealing with things that are very timely, and there’s a lot of debate, and so you want to be able to know who won the debate,” he said.
But his goal is to make people think.
“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t my total intention to leave people feeling like they had to figure it out for a long time. If they could settle it in the space of the theater, then I would have failed,” he said.
Don’t worry, Mr. Arbery. You succeeded.
My friend and I discussed it all the way home, and again on the phone the next day. And we’re no closer to understanding your intent — or the ultimate point of the play — than we were when we began.
In “Heroes,” the debate is not between the left and the right but rather between four people who essentially share the same conservative world view, though it has changed at least somewhat for most of them since their college days:
Justin (Thomas Gjere) stayed in the same Wyoming town after graduation. He’s a military veteran in his late 30s, divorced and lived a hard life before enrolling at Transfiguration. The school, he says, saved his life.
Classmate Teresa (Suzanne Withem) writes for a right-wing blog in New York City and is a disciple of Steve Bannon, the aide to President Trump. And a cokehead.
Kevin (Michael Judah) drinks a lot and has had trouble becoming an adult. He indulges in self-doubt as much as he indulges in booze and constantly berates himself for not being a better person.
Emily (Anna Jordan) is the daughter of the new president, Gina (Jana (Joey) Hartshorn) and she has a painful and debilitating disease. She went away to college, so the others know her through her mother. For a while, she worked at a crisis pregnancy center in Chicago.
They’re all trying to navigate their relationships, their response to social issues and a conservatism that has changed since they followed Gina’s example in college.
Gina represents the old-school. She embraced Pat Buchanan when he ran for president “because he was pro-life” and because, she thought, he could win. Hers is a more gentle and less strident approach. Teresa, meanwhile, represents a new, more angry conservative. Her solution is name-calling and militancy. Several times, she tells her friends war is coming.
The actors selected by director Barry Carman are, in a word, extraordinary. Each role has its own difficulties and as a whole, “Heroes” is a very challenging work for an ensemble. And they made it look easy.
I was particularly taken by Jordan’s ability to transform into a near invalid with her stance, her movements and her voice. Judah is manic, unpredictable and, at times, funny as Kevin he gets progressively more intoxicated and self-loathing. Gjere gives steady Justin a taciturn and troubled demeanor, hinting at the torment beneath the surface.
And Withem and Hartshorn are perfect in a biting back-and-forth in one of the play’s climactic scenes.
Jason Jamerson deserves a shoutout for making fake trees and tree stumps look so real in Justin’s backyard and for making just a hint of a structure look like a farmhouse.
And Bill Kirby’s sound design was great, as always, especially the extremely loud and alarming noise that occurs periodically throughout the play — always explained away by Justin as the generator. Until it isn’t.
There are parts of the play that you might find offensive — copious profanity and some references to religious practices and beliefs. Depending on who you are, you might think the characters feed into stereotypes of Christians.
The playbill, now provided virtually, offers information about community engagement sessions that could enhance your “Heroes” experience, a content notice that some elements of the play could trigger harmful responses in some audience members and an impact statement from a “sensitivity reader” who has seen the play.
BlueBarn also requires audience members to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks.
This play opened off-Broadway in 2019 and it created something of a splash in New York City (hence the Vox interview, a glowing review on the New Yorker’s vulture.com and a long piece by conservative commentator Rod Dreher, whose 2017 book, “The Benedict Option,” is referenced in the script, among other articles)
It’s something of a coup for a theater in so-called flyover country to produce it so soon after its debut. But thus is the reputation of the BlueBarn, known for its quality work in Omaha and beyond.
The theater will always make you think. Resistance is futile.
