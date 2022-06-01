 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Review: 'Kinky Boots' kicks it at the Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Roderick Cotton in Kinky Boots

Lola (Roderick Cotton) with the ensemble of "Kinky Boots" at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The Broadway musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper runs through June 26.

Behind every great production of the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” there’s a great drag queen, or at least an actor gifted enough to portray one.

That’s part of the reason the Omaha Community Playhouse has a winner on its hands.

Omaha singer and actor Roderick Cotton, who performs in drag at various local venues, delivers the performance of his 38-year lifetime in the show, which runs through June 26.

After a pre-show interview with Cotton, I expected him to have the vocal power the role requires. He convinced me when he burst into song at one point in our talk.

I wasn’t prepared, however, for the depth he brought to the part of Lola, the flashy drag queen with a sad backstory who helps Charlie (Billy Ferguson) revive the failing shoe factory he inherited from his father.

Charlie and Lola bond over their mutual desire for approval from their dads, resulting in some serious and touching moments amid a boisterous and sometimes raucous show.

People are also reading…

Roderick Cotton in Kinky Boots

Lola (Roderick Cotton) wears some fabulous and flashy costumes by Lindsay Pape in "Kinky boots," now at the Omaha Community Playhouse. 

Cotton handles the dramatic arc with the same ease and passion he gives to the song and dance. In the interview, he told me the show was a “triple-threat.” Back atcha, the show says.

By the time he’s singing “Hold Me in Your Heart,” wearing a tight-fitting, bling-enhanced and truly amazing dress by costume designer Lindsay Pape, the entire audience is in his corner.

Though Cotton plays the glitziest role, he’s far from the only reason to see “Kinky Boots.” The production, the first for new Playhouse artistic director Stephen Santa, is excellent from top to bottom:

• Ferguson is Cotton’s equal in a less gaudy yet no less important role.

• The ensemble includes many of Omaha’s best performers, some with lead roles on their résumés. They professionally execute Michelle Garrity’s fun dance moves.

Roderick Cotton as Lola in Kinky Boots

Roderick Cotton, as Lola, performs a show-stopping number near the end of "Kinky Boots" at the Omaha Community Playhouse. 

• Standouts include Sarah Ebke and Jon Hickerson as earthy factory workers, and Lola’s backup angels, also dressed in drag: Matt Bailey, Brendan Brown, Brock McCullough and Kevin Olsen.

• Megan Kelly is a stitch as Lauren, a factory worker who’s crushing on Charlie and sings one of the show’s cutest songs, “The History of Wrong Guys.”

• The stage is awash in color for big production numbers and more muted in factory scenes, but it’s all beautifully realized by set designer Jim Othuse and lighting designer Aja M. Jackson.

• My friend said Pape must have had a blast designing all the costumes, and I agree. They are fabulous.

• And a shoutout for the big sound produced by the seven musicians and music director Jim Boggess.

The show moved so fast and was so fun that three hours passed before we knew it. If there were opening-night jitters or glitches, I wasn’t aware of them.

Charlie Price-Kinky Boots

Charlie Price (played by Billy Ferguson) has a monumental task on his hands in "Kinky Boots," a musical at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He wants to revive his family's failing shoe factory, and enlists the help of a drag queen to do so. 

The show — with a book by Harvey Weinstein and music by Cyndi Lauper — doesn’t have a lot of vulgar language, but it definitely has adult themes. It has many good messages about being true to yourself and treating others with love and compassion, so it has something to offer older kids amid the somewhat risqué subject matter.

After two years of stops and starts because of the pandemic, the Playhouse is hitting its stride once again. “Kinky Boots” is a great way to celebrate the return of live theater to our city, and, hopefully, an indicator of what’s ahead in the Playhouse’s 98th season.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’: What we know so far

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert