Review: 'Kinky Boots' kicks it at the Omaha Community Playhouse

Behind every great production of the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” there’s a great drag queen, or at least an actor gifted enough to portray one.

That’s part of the reason the Omaha Community Playhouse has a winner on its hands.

Omaha singer and actor Roderick Cotton, who performs in drag at various local venues, delivers the performance of his 38-year lifetime in the show, which runs through June 26.

After a pre-show interview with Cotton, I expected him to have the vocal power the role requires. He convinced me when he burst into song at one point in our talk.

I wasn’t prepared, however, for the depth he brought to the part of Lola, the flashy drag queen with a sad backstory who helps Charlie (Billy Ferguson) revive the failing shoe factory he inherited from his father.

Charlie and Lola bond over their mutual desire for approval from their dads, resulting in some serious and touching moments amid a boisterous and sometimes raucous show.

Cotton handles the dramatic arc with the same ease and passion he gives to the song and dance. In the interview, he told me the show was a “triple-threat.” Back atcha, the show says.

By the time he’s singing “Hold Me in Your Heart,” wearing a tight-fitting, bling-enhanced and truly amazing dress by costume designer Lindsay Pape, the entire audience is in his corner.

Though Cotton plays the glitziest role, he’s far from the only reason to see “Kinky Boots.” The production, the first for new Playhouse artistic director Stephen Santa, is excellent from top to bottom:

• Ferguson is Cotton’s equal in a less gaudy yet no less important role.

• The ensemble includes many of Omaha’s best performers, some with lead roles on their résumés. They professionally execute Michelle Garrity’s fun dance moves.

• Standouts include Sarah Ebke and Jon Hickerson as earthy factory workers, and Lola’s backup angels, also dressed in drag: Matt Bailey, Brendan Brown, Brock McCullough and Kevin Olsen.

• Megan Kelly is a stitch as Lauren, a factory worker who’s crushing on Charlie and sings one of the show’s cutest songs, “The History of Wrong Guys.”

• The stage is awash in color for big production numbers and more muted in factory scenes, but it’s all beautifully realized by set designer Jim Othuse and lighting designer Aja M. Jackson.

• My friend said Pape must have had a blast designing all the costumes, and I agree. They are fabulous.

• And a shoutout for the big sound produced by the seven musicians and music director Jim Boggess.

The show moved so fast and was so fun that three hours passed before we knew it. If there were opening-night jitters or glitches, I wasn’t aware of them.

The show — with a book by Harvey Weinstein and music by Cyndi Lauper — doesn’t have a lot of vulgar language, but it definitely has adult themes. It has many good messages about being true to yourself and treating others with love and compassion, so it has something to offer older kids amid the somewhat risqué subject matter.

After two years of stops and starts because of the pandemic, the Playhouse is hitting its stride once again. “Kinky Boots” is a great way to celebrate the return of live theater to our city, and, hopefully, an indicator of what’s ahead in the Playhouse’s 98th season.

