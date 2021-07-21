Review: Like its characters, musical 'Spelling Bee' in Papillion is odd yet lovable

Several of the actors, in fact, play more than one part with ease. And they all shine on the musical numbers as well — a couple of my favorites were “Magic Shoes” by Layne and a ballad, “The I Love You Song” by Garst, Cooper and Zaleski.

Choreographer Nadia Ra’Shaun gave them lots of cool moves that they executed well.

The show, with music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, premiered on Broadway in 2005. It grew out of an improvisational play, and it shows: A series of vignettes and songs that feel like sketch comedy convey the plot.

Quirks extend beyond the characters: Four audience members are invited to join the spellers each night; the songs and dialogue feature up-to-the-minute current events references, such as voting rights; and you’re in for a surprise at intermission.

Accompaniment is provided by a keyboard, reed instruments, a cello and percussion and is led by conductor Boston Reid, who interacts with the performers as well. The group creates just enough sound.

One quibble: Mics could have been stronger; at times, the funny lyrics were lost on me because I couldn’t hear the singers very well on preview night. It also dragged in some places, but that, no doubt, has improved by now.