Review: 'Mean Girls' an engaging production that shows some things never change

I had high hopes for “Mean Girls,” the traveling Broadway musical that opened at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday night.

The teen movie it’s based on tells a familiar, relatable story of high school cliques and bullying, with well-defined characters and a laudable message: Don’t change who you are just to fit in with the popular crowd.

Even though I’m not a kid, I enjoyed that 2004 film, written by comedian Tina Fey and based in part on “Queen Bees and Wannabees,” a self-help book by Rosalind Wiseman.

So, as a musical theater fan, I figured adding songs, dance and a live audience would only enhance the fun.

And, in some ways, I was right.

My hopes were realized in the high-energy lead performances, colorful costumes and cleverly choreographed ensemble numbers (watch for a cool bit in which kids use cafeteria trays as drums and dance props).

The musical’s plot hews closely to the film: Cady, who lived in Kenya and was homeschooled, moves to Chicago with her parents and enrolls in a public high school. Two quirky kids, Janis and Damien, fill her in on the school’s cliques and offer to be her friends. They warn her about the “Plastics,” the most popular girls in school, led by the narcissistic Regina George, who rules with an iron fist.

Janis and Damien convince a reluctant Cady to spy on the Plastics and eventually sabotage their clique, but as she infiltrates, she becomes seduced by it.

The show had several standout performers: Eric Huffman as the flamboyantly gay Damien and Mary Kate Morrissey as the bitter Janis (both had very impressive vocal chops), Danielle Wade as Cady and Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, the dumbest of the Plastics (or is she?).

Huffman (and the ensemble) are particularly entertaining in the show-stopping tune “Stop,” which opens the second act.

My hopes were exceeded in the amazing scenic design, which relies heavily on technology. It truly was unlike anything I had ever seen. I don’t want to say too much about it because you need to experience it yourself, but suffice it to say it was bright, versatile, innovative and really fun.

For me, however, the very things that make the production so flashy made it difficult to follow the plot and really get to know the characters and their growth (or lack of it). There was almost too much going on.

Most of the songs have dense, fast-moving lyrics. I only caught about every fifth word. And the songs were the primary vehicle for characters to reveal who they are, so the story seemed superficial and incomplete.

The problem, I think, was partly enunciation (Huffman was by far the easiest to understand) and a muddy sound mix between singers and musicians.

I didn’t see the previous Omaha Performing Arts Broadway production at the Orpheum (“Fiddler on the Roof”) but I heard from several people who attended that it had similar sound issues.

I was also surprised at the number of overt sexual references in the show, Funny? Definitely. Suitable for young kids? Definitely not.

At the end of the evening, however, I wasn’t sorry I’d gone. The dance numbers, astonishing scenic design, wonderful vocals and engaging songs were worth it.

And I learned that some things never change. I took a friend from my days at Omaha North High School, and we agreed that cliques, bullying and yearning to belong were a thing long before this show was produced.

At the same time, a 15-year-old high school freshman who attended with her mom said the kids depicted onstage were a lot like those at her school.

If you’re the parent of a teenager, you might just find something to talk about after “Mean Girls.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.