Review: 'Murder on the Orient Express' at the Omaha Playhouse is a thrill ride

It doesn’t really matter if you know the plot — and the outcome — of “Murder on the Orient Express.” As it is on most train trips, the excitement is in the journey’s twists and turns.

There’s plenty of fun — and suspense — in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s new production of the play, onstage through Oct. 10. Writer Ken Ludwig hewed closely to Agatha Christie’s original intent in his adaptation of her novel, and the result moves at a fast pace with moments of comic relief.

A popular whodunit that has been made into a couple of movies, the story centers on Christie’s most famous (and supremely self-assured) detective, Hercule Poirot (Playhouse newcomer Seth Maisel) and his efforts to solve a murder on a luxurious train traveling from Istanbul to Paris in the late 1930s.

A recent kidnapping provides some juicy clues along the way, so pay attention.

Plenty of people aboard have a motive, and, even though I saw the 1974 movie a long time ago, the ending still surprised me. My friend, a murder mystery junkie, knew the story well and loved the Playhouse version.

It’s instantly evident how much Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek’s cast invested in each of the distinct characters (most of them suspects).