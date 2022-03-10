Review: Omaha Community Playhouse pulls out all the stops in 'The Color Purple'

Wordsmiths like Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker are rare.

That became increasingly apparent to me last night as I groped for the words to adequately describe and review the musical adaptation of her novel, “The Color Purple,” at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

This show — with a script by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray — nearly left me speechless from beginning to end as it unfolded in the hands of director Kathy Tyree and her talented cast on Wednesday evening.

Clearly, the Playhouse is on a roll this season when it comes to spinning tales of hardship and hope during troubled times.

It was the third time in as many shows that I left the theater feeling more optimistic and uplifted than I had in a long time — politics, war and pandemic be damned.

My mind occasionally wanders at the theater if I have a lot on my plate. This wonderful musical, however, held me in thrall from beginning to end.

The story alone is compelling. I haven’t read the book or seen the movie, so my knowledge of the tale was limited to pop culture snippets. What a gap that was in both my literary and theatrical consumption.

The main character, Celie, births two children, sees them snatched away, suffers physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of a cruel husband and loses her beloved sister. That’s a lot to bear, but she perseveres through it all.

The Playhouse pulled out all the stops for this production.

The cast is as tight-knit as any I’ve seen. The actors interact like family members who have known each other all their lives.

TammyRa’, who has performed in numerous Omaha-area theaters, was amazing, earning every one of the many bravos she received after her powerful delivery of a signature song, “I’m Here,” and during the curtain call.

Dara Hogan displayed her usual mastery of song and dance as Shug Avery, a well-known performer who is the longtime object of Celie’s husband’s affections. And Jus. B, who plays that husband, has the same exemplary skills. His character undergoes a transformation as the show progresses, and he is entirely believable as it happens.

Brittney Thompson plays Nettie, Celie’s sister, with a quiet dignity and humanity that gives her character depth. Brandi Mercedes Smith is likable and relatable as the strong-willed, no-nonsense Sofia. Her big song, “Hell, No!”, was a crowd favorite.

But each person in the cast makes a unique and equal contribution, so I’m mentioning them all: church ladies Almeda Giles-Lopez, Serena Johnson and Doriette L. Jordan; Squeak, played by Ashari Johnson; Harpo, played by Anthony Holmes; and ensemble members Eric J. Jordan Jr., Trey, Charity, Brendan Brown and Alicia Amedee.

Choreographer LaTryce Anderson has created dance steps that make you want to get up and move with the performers. And Jim Boggess and his orchestra skillfully and joyfully produce the gospel and jazz-tinged tunes — along with some arresting ballads — that make the song and dance possible.

With some boards, chairs and platforms, Jim Othuse devised a set that credibly depicts everything from the African plains to Celie’s rural house, with lighting that enhances each scene.

And Lindsay Pape uses a variety of fabrics from plain muslin to sequined satin to colorful native African cloth on house dresses, flashy pants, a flapper-like costume and more. The costumes are outstanding.

By now, you’ve probably figured out that I was crazy about “The Color Purple.” I plan to read the book and check out the movie, but I don’t think either one will transcend the experience I had at the Playhouse.

That performance caused me to reflect on many of my own experiences — I related to Celie’s crisis of faith and celebrated her determination to overcome roadblocks and make her life as rich, meaningful and full of love as possible.

And yeah, it made me cry. It was as close to perfect as a night at the theater can be. Omaha has a treasure-trove of talent that many of you know nothing about.

What’s next, Playhouse? You’ve set the bar high.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.