I expected that Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” would be different from previous iterations of the play, which hewed closely to Harper Lee’s classic story about racism, and, like her book, unfolded more slowly.

When I saw those earlier plays, the familiar story was gripping: In a small Alabama town during the Depression, idealistic attorney Atticus Finch defends Tom Robinson, a Black man who has been falsely accused of raping a white woman, and it has a profound effect on his family.

But Sorkin’s touch — along with direction by Bartlett Sher; brilliant acting, especially from film and television veteran Richard Thomas as Finch; and incredible production values — transformed that same tale of hatred and, ultimately, hope into something spellbinding.

The traveling production of the 2018 Broadway hit opened at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday night, a couple of years later than planned because of the pandemic. It now has a place near the top of my best-ever list.

Sorkin’s script cuts through the book’s languid beginning, making the tense trial the play’s first major scene. And you quickly learn that he’s given that script the insightful, witty, pointed and fast-paced dialogue he’s become known for in other pieces such as television’s “The West Wing” and “The Newsroom” and movies such as “The American President” and “A Few Good Men.”

Interestingly enough, that back-and-forth structure focuses the story instead of making it seem disjointed. Along with new takes on some of the characters — notably Atticus, his Black maid Calpurnia and Robinson — it also makes the story, which is essentially about the evil of racism, as relevant today as it was in the 1930s. (My husband, raised in the Deep South in the 1960s and '70s, confirmed that.)

It’s impossible not to think about recent current events when you’re listening to Robinson’s testimony at the trial.

As in the book, Sorkin’s Atticus defaults to believing that there’s good in everyone. Sorkin reveals the character’s soul in one particularly notable speech, a quote from Trappist monk Thomas Merton: “I don’t always know the right thing to do, Lord, but I think the fact that I want to please you pleases you.”

An interesting tidbit: Sorkin has used that quote in other scripts, on “Sports Night,” “The West Wing” and “The Newsroom”, to name three. I’ll be pondering his motive behind that for some time. His Atticus is clearly a spiritual man, but some of his dialogue indicates that he’s not necessarily a fan of people who identify — but don’t act — as Christian, a fairly common sentiment these days.

Other characters challenge Atticus on his idealistic and, some would say, naive beliefs. Calpurnia, for instance, points out that when Atticus makes excuses for people who are racist, he’s hurting others who love him. This makes the lawyer more human and therefore, more believable.

Calpurnia (Jacqueline Williams, whose wry delivery and facial expressions are golden) and Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch) also have more chances to speak for themselves in this version than they did previously.

Earlier scripts depicted Calpurnia as sassy with the kids but deferential to Atticus, but she gives as good as she gets in Sorkin’s reimagining. Scout likens them to squabbling brother and sister.

And Robinson defends himself with fierce dignity in the courtroom, giving Welch a showcase for his considerable acting skills.

I can’t say enough about Thomas. As Atticus, his fiery courtroom speech as his defense goes up in flames was as good as anything I’ve seen in a while. My husband said he thinks everything Thomas has done in the last 50 years was leading him to this stage role, ever since he performed a similar speech against book burning as John Boy Walton in "The Waltons".

Adults playing the three kids and narrators, Scout (Melanie Moore), Jem (Justin Mark) and Stephen Lee Johnson (Dill, their friend, whom Lee supposedly based on childhood pal Truman Capote) were completely believable. Other standout performances came from Joey Collins (Bob Ewell, father of Tom’s accuser), Arianna Gayle Stucki (Mayella Ewell, his daughter) and Mary Badham (crabby and racist Mrs. Dubose). Badham played Scout in the 1962 film version of the book.

Miriam Buether’s scenic design portrayed the Depression-era courtroom in Maycomb, Alabama, as dingy and neglected, which I imagine isn’t far from the truth for some locales during that era. The Finch house was equally as authentic, and allowed for innovative staging choices. Costumes also were on-point: Mayella’s thin cotton dress and thick stockings, combined with Stucki’s slouching, head-bowed countenance in the courtroom, spoke volumes.

The script doesn’t flinch at using pejoratives commonly used to describe Black people during that time, and no one should expect it to. Shameful as it is, that’s part of our history (and, unfortunately, our present in some cases.) Kids from middle school on up should definitely see this play, but one parent told me it shocked and dismayed her daughter enough that it prompted a discussion.

I rarely — if ever — leave a show thinking I want to see it again right away, but I did Tuesday night. I know that won’t happen, so I’ll have to content myself with trying to remember all the things I meant to mention in the review — and then regretting I don’t have another chance to do so.

But there’s no way I could tell you everything about this play, even with a second review. You’ll need to see it for yourself.

