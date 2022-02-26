Review: 'Outside Mullingar' is a night well spent at Omaha Community Playhouse

For the second time in less than a month, I got an essential infusion of hope and joy Thursday night from the folks at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The first time it came from the luminous musical “Bright Star,” which I watched online from my couch in the dead of winter, when it felt as though the pandemic would never ease. I hadn’t been to a live production since last fall.

This time, it was in person in the small Howard Drew Theater, where “Outside Mullingar,” a delightful play by John Patrick Shanley (“Doubt: A Parable,” “Moonstruck”) completely charmed a near-capacity crowd.

I couldn’t have asked for a better return to the theater. The 100-minute play, directed by Susan Baer Collins, made us laugh, gently touched our hearts and left us smiling and jumping up for a standing ovation.

The play is about two lonely and quirky people who farm their families’ land in rural Ireland: Anthony (Chris Shonka) and Rosemary (Laura Beeghly). Anthony is painfully shy and Rosemary has tried to connect with him for years, to no avail.

Anthony’s dad, Tony (Don Keelan-White), is threatening to sell the farm to a cousin. That, and an ongoing land feud between the families, make Rosemary’s quest — and possibly Anthony’s future — more difficult.

The story, both funny and dramatic, unfolds slowly in the hands of four talented veteran actors — including Judy Radcliff as Rosemary’s mom Aoife — until a satisfying ending that could melt the coldest of hearts.

There are several affecting moments expertly realized by the cast, especially Tony’s final hours, when he explains his relationship with his wife to his son and makes sure Anthony knows he is loved. Shonka is excellent as a son who’s gratified to finally know Tony’s heart, and Keelan-White is amazing when, as Tony, he walks into the light toward his waiting wife.

I found myself hoping that’s really what it’s like to pass to the next realm.

Beeghly is at turns frustrated, funny and radiant in her scenes with Shonka, and the consistently excellent Radcliff made me tear up when her character was mourning her recently deceased husband.

When the play came out in 2014, Irish reviewers panned it as too overwrought and sentimental. Critics who saw the Broadway performance, however, were more enthusiastic, and I’m with them.

My friend and I marveled at the set design, wondering how it could portray several scenes with only one rotating unit. Rain and darkness played a role in the play, and the lighting and design perfectly reflected that while also portraying cozy farmhouses. Steven L. Williams, a University of Nebraska at Omaha professor and freelance designer, was responsible for both.

Michael Campbell’s beautiful music also deserves mention.

If you’re looking for inner warmth to cut winter’s chill, this is the play for you. Think of it as a poetic blanket.

The Playhouse clearly is on a roll. I can’t wait to see “The Color Purple.”

