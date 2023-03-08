As a musical, "Les Miserables" has been around long enough that a production of it can rise or fall solely based on the vocal performances of the cast. The best versions are those featuring voices that are so powerful, they induce literal chills on your skin.

Fortunately for those with tickets to see the national touring company of "Les Miserables" at the Orpheum this week, powerful voices and chill-inducing performances are what you will get.

Omaha Performing Arts brought this legendary, Tony Award-winning musical to the Orpheum Theater for a six-day run that started Tuesday night and will end Sunday. The show is part of OPA’s 2022-23 Broadway series. Opening night saw a packed house that was, by the end, filled with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

For those of you still unfamiliar with the show (despite it being around for more than 30 years), a little bit of background: It is based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same title and was adapted for musical theater by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Set in early 1800s France, “Les Misérables” is the story of Jean Valjean, a prisoner who is released after serving nearly 20 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child. Driven by a desire to begin a new life, Valjean breaks the terms of his parole. He is then hunted by Javert, a driven and persistent police inspector who vows not to let Valjean escape what he perceives as justice. Over the years, Valjean meets others — including his adopted daughter, Cosette — who change his life and affect the decisions he makes amid uncertain times.

Valjean is a tricky role — not just anyone can pull it off. He has to be played as both unremorseful and repentant, dynamic and soft, a fighter and a pacifist, among a few other complexities. And, as this is a musical, he has to sing his heart out — literally leave it all out on the stage. Songs like "Who Am I?" and "Bring Him Home" command it.

In the touring company production now at the Orpheum, actor Nick Cantrell has this monumental task, and to say that he is successful at it is a vast understatement. From his first song in the "Prologue" to his final notes in the "Finale," Cantrell has total ownership of who Valjean is supposed to be — a hero who never considers himself a hero. He is merely a man doing what he believes he is supposed to, even when it isn't easy to do so.

Like Valjean, there is a complicated nuance to the role of Javert. He's a man so led by rigorous principles of right and wrong that there is no room for compassion or compromise. Yet, when he is forced to accept an act of mercy from Valjean, those rigid beliefs are shaken and he has no internal tools to deal with it.

Actor Preston Truman Boyd gives one of the best performances of Javert that I have ever seen on stage. His presence is powerful, and his voice is beautifully forceful. Boyd's solo performances of "Stars" and Javert's second act "Soliloquy" are so unyieldingly perfect, I didn't realize there were times in the songs that I was holding my breath. My hands hurt from all of the clapping I did for him.

Cantrell and Boyd delivered on what "Les Mis" should be. But performances from the other key players added that extra special something to the overall experience. As Cosette's ill-fated mother, Fantine, Haley Dortch's soulful, tear-inducing performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" was the stuff dreams are made of. This show is Dortch's national tour debut, but she performs this role with all the polish and style of a seasoned stage veteran.

As the idealistic Marius, Gregory Lee Rodriguez gives the character a palpable sorrow that accompanies those suffering from survivor's guilt. His performance of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" was as moving as it was mournful.

Credit must be given to the young actors who played young Cosette and young Eponine, Gavroche — they handled their performances as professionally as their adult castmates. They brought good energy to the show and were all very fun to watch.

And of course, there is the comic relief in Monsieur and Madame Thenardier. It's a dark comedy they bring, but their antics have needed levity that helps keep the pacing of the show from getting predictable or slow. Kyle Adams brought Monsieur Thenardier to life and had audience members howling in their seats during "Master of the House." His jaunts around stage were hilarious. Even when his character was supposed to be a deplorable jerk, Adams still managed to get smiles and laughs from those of us watching his hijinks unfold.

The costumes and sets were very much on point with the era the show is set in — early 1800s France. One element I found particularly appealing was the use of background projections showing Hugo's artwork. He was a painter as well as an author and to incorporate his artwork in the set was a smart move and a nice tribute to the mastermind behind the story.

All in all, this is a production of "Les Mis" that you could never grow tired of. The thunderous standing ovation at the end of Tuesday's performance was the best indication that the show is still very much a popular draw, and this cast is a good reason it will likely continue to be.

