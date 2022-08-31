 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Review: Playhouse has a 'Legend' on its hands with riotous drag queen play

  • Updated
  • 0
legend 1

Ryan Figgins, a young actor in his first production, holds his own as Casey in the Omaha Community Playhouse's production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride."

 CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON

If you think about it, there are some similarities between drag queens and Elvis impersonators. Both have glitzy costumes. Both give their all in flashy — often raucous — shows. And both hang out in Las Vegas.

Until recently, I never had much reason to ponder those commonalities.

Then I saw “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” now at the Omaha Community Playhouse, which conflates the two entertainment genres in an extremely funny way.

How funny? My friend and I agreed it matched the most hilarious show we’ve ever seen in Omaha. (That would be “Christmas at the Crawfords” from SNAP! Productions.)

In fact, “Legend” is among the best productions I’ve seen in a while, and that’s saying something, considering last year’s offerings all over town. I enjoyed it every bit as much as the latest Broadway version of “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theater and “The Color Purple” and “Bright Star” at the Playhouse, three of my favorites.

legend 2

Ryan Figgins as Casey and Olivia Howard as Jo in the Omaha Community Playhouse's production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride."

A short plot synopsis: Casey is a talented but not very successful Elvis impersonator. He and his wife, Jo, are constantly broke and worrying about how to pay the rent. Things get worse when Panama City, Florida, club owner Eddie drops Casey’s act, demotes him to bartender and launches a drag show starring Miss Tracy Mills and her friend Miss Anorexia Nervosa, aka Rexy. When Rexy is too drunk to drag, Eddie tells Casey to take her place or everybody’s fired. He becomes a sensation but can’t bring himself to tell a pregnant Jo.

Director Brady D. Patsy’s small cast, made up mostly of familiar faces, is uniformly fabulous, but before I go on, I must single out an engaging — and fearless — young actor who is in his very first production anywhere.

As Casey, Ryan Figgins holds his own among way more experienced performers. I was impressed from the get-go, and even more so as the show progressed.

His character undergoes an arc that would challenge many, but his portrayal was natural, charming and thoughtful. I predict that this isn’t the last time you see him in a local show.

Ryan Eberhart is a comedy whiz as Tracy, but he also gives her a depth that you might not see from a lesser actor. He gets some of writer Matthew Lopez’s best lines, many funny and a few poignant, and takes full advantage of them.

Miss Tracy Mills and Rexy.jpg

Ryan Eberhart as Miss Tracy Mills and Brock McCullough as Rexy in the Omaha Community Playhouse's production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride."

As the laconic and addled Eddie — who clearly has done too many drugs — Dennis Collins is a stitch. And Olivia Howard as Jo, Brock McCullough as Rexy and Giovanni Rivera as Jason the landlord are wonderful, as well.

Here’s a testament to the cast’s talents and the show’s free-wheeling nature: Three fairly major mishaps occurred at the opening night performance: Collins got confused and flubbed his lines at an entrance; a toast went wrong when the bottom fell off a plastic wine glass; and Casey’s wig went rogue and nearly fell off when something apparently got caught in it during a drag scene.

The glass issue was obviously an unfortunate accident, but Eberhart’s off-color ad lib was perfect. And I was uncertain whether the other two scenes were part of the script or a mistake because Collins and Figgins gamely reacted, making it look like a joke.

That said, the show is at least rated PG-13 if you’re using the film standards. It’s probably best to leave young kids at home.

The set, by Jim Othuse, ably depicted an apartment on one side and the club on the other, not an easy task. His lighting design — especially the cool “Cleo’s” sign for the club — enhanced it.

Lindsay Pape had a lot of fun with the costumes, including a twist with the Elvis and Georgia garb. Roderick Cotton — fresh off his lead role in “Kinky Boots” last season — provided cool choreography. And John Gibilisco’s sound — and one nifty, recurring “vinyl” sound effect — made it all work.

Ryan Figgins as Georgia McBride and Ryan Eberhart as Miss Tracy Ellis.jpg

Ryan Figgins as Georgia McBride and Ryan Eberhart as Miss Tracy Ellis in the Omaha Community Playhouse's production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride."

This show is a great indication that Omaha theater is starting to hit its stride again after its pandemic stall. And that Patsy, as the new assistant artistic director, is a great addition to the Playhouse staff.

Do yourself a favor and buy tickets before it’s too late. No matter what mood you’re in when you arrive at the Howard Drew theater, you’ll definitely be happy and relaxed when you leave.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

ABOUT THE SHOW

What: "The Legend of Georgia McBride"

When: Through Sept. 18. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

Tickets: Start at $40 and can be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, at ticketomaha.com or by calling 402-553-0800.

More information: omahaplayhouse.com

