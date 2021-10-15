Review: Playhouse has Halloween-season winner with 'The Mystery of Irma Vep'

There’s also Jane, a maid who likes her daily libations; Nicodemus, a limping stableman and groundskeeper; and Alcazar, Edgar’s guide when he visits the pyramids in Egypt.

In program notes, director Jim McKain says the Playhouse “struck absolute gold” with the casting of Beck and Perilo, and he is oh, so right. Both have unflagging energy and enthusiasm, a gift for slapstick physical comedy and an extensive repertoire of funny and twisted expressions.

They’re absolutely delightful — watch for a scene involving steps in the Howard Drew Theatre. They must have rehearsed it dozens and dozens of times to establish an unfailing trust in each other.

They get lots of help with costume changes and props from those three invaluable “ghosts” on the stage crew. For all intents and purposes, they’re part of the ensemble.

So is the set by guest designer Matthew Hamel, a classic English manor that doubles as the pyramids and even an underground vault during Edgar’s trip to Egypt. Look for at least a couple of surprises.