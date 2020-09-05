Review:: Playhouse's 'Don't Stop Me Now' would rock rafters if it was inside

There wasn’t a roof to rattle. But if there had been, “Don’t Stop Me Now!” would have rattled it.

The Omaha Community Playhouse show, subtitled “A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” rattled the parking lot instead. And the rooftops of nearby houses, a church and a hotel, where guests were enjoying the unexpected rock show from their balcony.

Wednesday night’s show was a winner thanks to exquisite weather and an equally sublime cast of singers and musicians.

This revue featuring favorites from rock musicals over the years —with some super-familiar tunes and a few I didn’t know at all — covered a lot of ground in a little under two hours.

Eric Pearlstein, a longtime Omaha vocalist and musician, gave the evening a strong start with his tuneful and emotional delivery of “Heaven on Their Minds” from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Perlstein’s performance was indicative of everything to come from the other ensemble members, who each got a chance to show off big, beautiful voices with lots of personality and attitude.

Watch for: