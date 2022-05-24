Review: Playhouse's 'Stick Fly' has fine acting and tech but not-so-great script

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of “Stick Fly” has many things going for it.

The six-person cast, made up of actors with impressive credits, is uniformly accomplished. It features Kara Davidson, Olivia Howard, DJ Tyree, Nina Washington, Brandon Williams and D. Kevin Williams.

The script by Lydia R. Diamond gave each person ample opportunity to shine, and each actor used that opportunity at will.

The guest director, DeMone Seraphin, has a stellar directing and acting resume, including Broadway roles and world-premiere direction. He clearly knows what he is doing.

ABOUT THE SHOW What: "Stick Fly" by Lydia R. Diamond When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 5 Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets: Start at $36 for the public, $26 for Playhouse season subscribers. Prices vary by performance. Available by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in-person at the Playhouse box office. More information: omahaplayhouse.com

The set, designed by Jim Othuse, is gorgeous and versatile. It deftly and efficiently uses every available inch of space in the small Howard Drew Theater. It’s enhanced by John Gibilisco’s lighting.

The costumes, designed by Quinton Lovelace, are just right for the play’s Martha’s Vineyard weekend setting.

The jazz and pop music between scenes, composed by Justin Payne, sets the right tone at every juncture.

All of the above is reflected in the production, so why wasn’t I more thrilled with this play?

I think it was the script, which seemed forced. On its face, it’s the story of two sons, their girlfriends and their father who are catching up on a weekend trip. But as with most family dramedies, you learn everyone has secrets. Their problems were particularly melodramatic.

I think Seraphin alluded to my dissatisfaction in his program notes, when he predicted the show would make us angry and perplexed at times.

For the most part, the characters aren’t particularly likable. I found myself continually questioning both their actions and their motives. The father, (D. Kevin Williams) was a particular trigger because he did something that hurt several people but showed no remorse; instead, he was defiant. (Of course, my reaction to him — and to the others — was a testament to their acting ability.)

In my opinion, the script could have been pared down from its two-plus hours and it would have had more impact. The cast’s pacing was fine but the dialogue was bloated. Some of it was so heavy-handed that it took on a soap-opera feel.

A couple of technical blips also distracted me, including an uncooperative coffee maker that forced actors to pour air into their cups from an empty pot.

I took a friend, and her impression was much like mine. But we were in the minority. The play’s comedy — a high point — got a fair amount of laughs and the audience immediately popped up for a standing ovation after a particularly perfect final line.

And the play certainly captured how messy and unresolved family conflict can be, making it generally — if not specifically — relevant to most people.

It’s not the first time I have been out of sync with the rest of the crowd, and it probably won’t be the last. And in the end, the excellent acting and production values left me feeling OK about my night at the theater.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.