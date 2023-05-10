“Pretty Fire” has some incendiary moments, as you might expect from a play about a Black family’s experience with racism and other issues in the 1950s and 1960s.

It’s an autobiographical piece by actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard, based on her childhood. In a series of vignettes, it shines a light on difficult issues — burning crosses, the first time she heard the N-word and a bully who terrorizes her as a little girl.

But it is also funny and heartwarming. It illustrates resilience and faith and celebrates a loving, tight-knit family that extends far beyond parents and children.

The one-woman play is onstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse's Howard Drew Theater through May 21. It starts with Woodard’s premature birth and focuses mostly on her life before adulthood, so it requires an actor who can realistically play a young girl. Director Breanna Carodine found the perfect person in TammyRa’, a veteran on Omaha stages.

Woodard’s stories are compelling as told in the actor’s believably girlish voice, giddily charming when she’s playing with her sister, laced with fear as she’s fighting off the boy who intends to commit assault, achingly puzzled as she confronts the “pretty fire” of the cross on the lawn.

The play has a remarkable volume of dialogue, and she stuttered or paused on lines a few times during preview night. But her delivery was so natural that I may have been the only one who noticed.

The role requires a lot of heavy lifting, and she has the strength to handle it.

I especially liked the funny scenes in which Woodard found her eventual calling when she sang a solo in the youth choir at church.

The set consisted of platforms covered with green material that could depict either grass or carpeting. The only furnishings were a couple of benches, a rocking chair and a cabinet with a turntable on top (Woodard’s formidable grandfather was a Miles Davis fan).

Despite the simplicity of the surroundings, it wasn’t hard at all to envision multiple locations and scenes: young Woodard running down a hill to the neighborhood grocery and being confronted by a bully; her encounter with the Klan in Mississippi; and her proud march down the church aisle with the choir. That’s a testament to the innovation of set and lighting designer Jackie Fox and the performing skills of TammyRa’.

Music composed for the play by J. Isaiah Smith was beautiful and evocative.

For some reason, I’m frequently curious and sometimes apprehensive about one-character shows. Will there be enough to engage an audience for 90 minutes?

I didn’t need to worry about “Pretty Fire.” In the hands of the talented Carodine and TammyRa’, the standing ovation was happening way before I wanted to go home, and I felt joy long after I left the theater.

That happens when you’re immersed in a good story. And “Pretty Fire” is storytelling at its best. You should see it with your family, including kids from middle school on.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023