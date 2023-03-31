In the beginning, “The Chinese Lady” appears to be just an account of the first Chinese woman ever to set foot in the United States.

The play, which had its Omaha premiere at the Bluebarn Theatre on Thursday, tells the story of Afong Moy, who was brought from Guangzhou to America in 1834 by traders as an oddity to be exhibited at a New York museum.

Afong came to be known as “The Chinese Lady” and drew crowds of voyeuristic viewers who saw advertisements hawking her curious clothing, language and tiny feet. She didn’t speak English but communicated with audiences through an interpreter.

Suh’s 2018 play takes you chronologically through Moy’s objectified life, which for 19 years, essentially consisted of twice-daily performances featuring her sitting on a throne in a room with Chinese furnishings and decorations, wearing elaborate Chinese costumes, demonstrating chopsticks, drinking tea and walking on bound feet.

The exhibits proved popular enough that Afong Moy toured the country and met President Andrew Jackson during a month-long engagement in Washington, D.C., where her show was hailed as an “unprecedented novelty,” according to Wikipedia. And it shouldn’t be surprising that circus owner P.T. Barnam was eventually involved in promoting her performances.

Though little is known about Afong’s life after about 1850, when the novelty of “The Chinese Lady” was wearing down, the play imagines what happened later and how she came to feel about being displayed to audiences with the ironic mission that this would help Americans better understand Chinese culture.

For someone who was ultimately seen by thousands of people, she remained intrinsically invisible.

By the end, “The Chinese Lady” takes an unexpected turn and reveals just how relevant -- and repetitive -- history can be, notably in our inability to embrace people who are different. You realize that, in her invisibility, Afong Moy is all of us. It might ask you to face hard truths.

This play reinforced my belief that if we tried to better understand each other -- instead defaulting to hostility and name-calling -- it would ease societal discord, especially among today’s diverse populations. If that makes me naive, I make no apologies.

It’s hard to imagine two better people than Lisa Tejero and Jimmy Nyugen to play the two roles in the show.

Afong Moy has a lot of sides -- playful, intelligent, slyly sarcastic, frustrated, angry, sad and ultimately hopeful, to name a few -- and, in Tejero’s hands, the character was totally authentic. And Nyugen belied his age in a smaller yet meaty role as Atung, the interpreter. He said a lot with his facial expressions. Both stumbled over a few words on opening night, but I bet few people even noticed.

Both actors have performed in theaters throughout the United States.

Director Wai Yim gets the credit for recognizing their abilities -- and, in general, for the production itself. He surrounded himself with experts in all areas, notably lighting designer Maya Pacana-Bredenkamp, costumer Izumi Inaba, scenic designer Bill Van Deest and the theater’s resident sound designer, Bill Kirby, who is responsible for the beautiful music and sounds heard throughout the play.

Each of those people, including Yim, also has impressive credits, and the Bluebarn is blessed to attract people of their caliber.

That’s not surprising, however, given the consistent quality and innovative nature of Bluebarn productions. Add “The Chinese Lady” to its list of thought-provoking and well-prepared plays.

