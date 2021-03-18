Review: 'The Last Five Years' is worth every minute at the Omaha Community Playhouse

The show examines their lives in an innovative way — Jamie remembers from beginning to end while Cathy tells the story from the end to the beginning. That helps the audience get both sides of the story in a unique way.

They intersect in the middle for a wedding scene that oozes intimacy despite its distanced staging designed to keep actors safe.

In that scene, especially, Gjere and Carlson convey volumes with meaningful glances, outstretched hands and emotive songs. Both have voices that are more than up to the challenge of Brown's sometimes difficult but always enjoyable music.

The set and soft lighting by Jim Othuse are simple and beautiful, with two platforms on which the actors alternate scenes. The actors rarely are within 20 feet of each other.

The musicians, strings and piano led by Jim Boggess, also are first-rate.

“The Last Five Years” was written in 2001, so there are a few things that might be lost on younger audiences, such as references to Mister Ed (a talking horse on an early 1960s sitcom), John Gotti (a gangster who gained notoriety in the 1980s) and Duran Duran (the '80s new-wave band responsible for “Hungry Like a Wolf”).