Review: 'The Sound of Music,' now at the Rose, never gets old

The first time I saw “The Sound of Music,” I was 8 years old. It was the film version, in a San Francisco theater, with my aunt who had taken me on a two-week train trip to Disneyland and other western locales.

I remember sitting in that ornate, palace-like movie house, falling in love with Maria and the Von Trapps. It was not long after the picture had been released, so you can do the math.

I’ve been crazy about it ever since. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen “The Sound of Music” more than 50 times, on every possible media from the stage to DVD.

ABOUT THE SHOW What: "The Sound of Music" Where: The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. When: Weekends through June 19; 7 p.m. Friday and June 17; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and June 18 and 19. Tickets: Member tickets can be purchased by members for $20 (main floor) and $15 (balcony) each. Non-member tickets available for $27 (main floor) and $22 (balcony). Call 402-345-4849 or visit rosetheater.org. More information: rosetheater.org

I saw it again last weekend at The Rose Theater, and I’m still smitten. It was a joy to see kids who participate in the theater’s education programs playing many of the roles, as well as familiar faces from other Omaha productions portraying my beloved adult characters.

Director Matthew Gutschick and his team created a season-finale production that should leave audiences eager to return when the theater launches its next lineup in the fall.

Rose veteran Lauren Krupski and Jay Srygley, a Rose newcomer who has had lead roles in numerous other local theaters, were well-matched and winsome as Captain von Trapp and governess Maria. Both have wonderful voices that were especially suited to favorite songs from the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III musical, such as the title number and the wistful and yearning “Edelweiss.”

Radio personality Dave Wingert was perfectly cast as wise-cracking and animated promoter Max Detweiler. I had a little trouble understanding him at first — it seemed as though he had a little throat trouble — but that got better as the show progressed.

As Mother Superior, Cammy Watkins got a chance to showcase her lovely — and powerful — voice. Her “Climb Every Mountain” will stick with me for a while. And Jennifer Gilg was also well-cast and in fine voice as Baroness Shrader.

The children and young adults who played the von Trapp kids were delightful, including Dina Saltzman as Liesl, Alex Elgert as Friedrich, Nivi Varanasi as Louisa, Artie Shaw as Kurt, June Gentry as Brigitta, Ainsley Powell as Marta and Vivian June Rase as Gretl. They made up the Struedel Cast; another set of kids, the Torte Cast, performs those roles on alternate days.

The kids do a lot of the show’s heavy lifting, both as actors and sometimes as backstage crew. They’re up to the task as far as song, dance and dialogue goes, but in a couple of instances they got a little bogged down during scene changes. Maria’s bed, for instance, was not cooperating on the day I was there.

Scenic design by Bridgette Dennett was colorful and versatile, if not as lavish as some versions of the show I have seen (before that, my most recent experience was at the Orpheum Theater when the traveling Broadway show came to town, so that’s not a fair comparison.)

I loved the way the greenery depicting the mountains surrounding Salzburg framed every scene, no matter if it was on the hills outside or inside the von Trapp mansion or the Abbey. It was a constant reminder of the Austrian setting.

Costumes by Sherri Geerdes were among the best I’ve seen for any version, anywhere, even the movie. The dress Maria wore when she arrived at the von Trapp home, jokingly referred to in the show as “rejected by the poor,” was fittingly flashy and over-the-top.

Many times, shows at the Rose that aren’t traditional musicals employ recorded music, so I appreciated the 19-piece live orchestra directed by Jerry Brabec. The harp was a particularly nice touch.

We saw the show last Sunday, and it was entirely worth the blinding rainfall and street flooding we had to navigate on the way home.

The audience — especially a youngster near the front — seemed to share that sentiment.

“No,” the tiny audience member screamed when the captain had to tell the children he didn’t think Fraulein Maria would be returning to the von Trapp home. Luckily, she came back and there was a happy ending.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.