Review: You'll lose your head over the music, queens of 'Six'

Imagine seeing Beyonce, Avril Lavigne, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Alicia Keys perform live — all in the same venue, all on the same night. It would be an unforgettable experience.

Tuesday night, the Broadway musical "Six", now on stage at the Orpheum Theater, brought a packed house as close to that experience as most of us in the audience will ever be. The Tony Award-winning show, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is pure energy, entertainment and empowerment from start to finish.

"Six" is a musical historical "remix" retelling of the lives — and fates — of the six wives of King Henry VIII — undoubtedly one of history's worst husbands. While there are historical elements, the plot is modernized and the queens are presented as performers at a pop concert, competing over who had suffered the most while married to the king and therefore should be considered history's most recognized wife.

ABOUT THE SHOW What: "Six" the musical When: 7:30 p.m. tonight through Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 Where: The Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha Tickets: Range between $50 and $145, and can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or Omaha Performing Arts Center box office, 1200 Douglas St. inside the Holland Center. More information: o-pa.org

The stories of those queens — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr — are set to amazing music and choreography, and amplified with amazing light shows and gorgeous, sparkly costumes. There are no dull or down moments at all. It is a 90-minute, fun, visually exciting party with performances that could rival those of famed music industry shows.

Two of the show's predominant themes are empowerment and diversity. The entire cast — including the on-stage musicians — is all women. The majority of the performers are women of color. The overwhelming moral of the story is to love yourself and to not let someone else define who you are. Judging by the long, encore-inducing standing ovation at the end, the audience seemed to embrace those themes whole-heartedly.

It's important to note that each queen's individual performance draws inspiration from modern day music "queens." To start, Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) brings elements of Beyonce and Shakira to her performance of "No Way", in which she sings about how, after 24 years of marriage, Henry divorced her and tried to have her committed to a convent because she didn't produce a male heir. Wilcoxon's powerful voice and stage presence is as commanding as Queen Bey's.

As Boleyn, Cassie Silva (standing in Tuesday night for Storm Lever) brought bad-girl energy to Henry's second — and perhaps most controversial — wife. Throughout the show, she frequently reminded her fellow queens and the audience that, rather than divorce her for crimes she didn't commit, Henry ordered her execution by beheading. Which you have to admit is a tad extreme, even by 1500s standards. While those reminders may be a grim reality, Silva presents it in a sassy, satirical way. That levity creates good transitions from heavier, more emotional parts of the show back to something lighter and more energetic. In "Don't Lose Your Head", Silva adopts a very Lavigne-performance style that is equally pop and punk. Boleyn doesn't care what Henry — or anyone else — thinks, but acknowledges in a funny, self-deprecating way that such an attitude didn't really work out for her. She had a very Alanis Morissette circa 1995-96 vibe going that was easy to appreciate.

Other modern-day inspirations for each of the queens include: Jasmine Forsberg (Seymour) gave a soulful and emotional performance that was part Adele, part Celine Dion in "Heart of Stone"; Olivia Donalson (Cleves) brought Minaj-Lizzo energy to the stage in a way that had the audience in an enthusiastic uproar with "Get Down"; Didi Romero (Howard — Henry's youngest wife) embraced the youthful styles of Ariana Grande (down to the ponytail) and Britney Spears (down to the pout) in "All You Wanna Do"; and Gabriela Carrillo (Parr) brought the queen performances home in the Keys-Toni Braxton-style song "I Don't Need Your Love".

Bookended by spectacularly choreographed group songs, "Ex-Wives" and "Six", the flow of the musical never slows and before you know it, it's over and you are left trying to catch your breath.

"Six" has a short run in Omaha and it's easy to see why tickets are nearly sold out for several of the performances. But there is still time to take advantage of Omaha Performing Arts' latest Broadway season offering and what I consider one of the best musicals to come to the metro in the last decade.

Long live the queens.

