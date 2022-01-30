Role in 'Fiddler on the Roof' tour is part of Norris High School alum's 'dream'

Randa Meierhenry’s place in on the stage.
The Nebraska native said she remembers the moment that got her hooked on theater: while watching a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Norris High School in Firth.
Now approaching her 28th birthday, Meierhenry is part of that experience on a larger scale in Omaha Performing Art’s upcoming production of Broadway’s “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Orpheum Theater, Feb. 8-13.
“I could envision myself being on that stage … The dream became bigger and bigger,” she said.
Meierhenry, who plays Rivka and is a member of the show’s ensemble, is part of the Broadway company’s national tour, which has taken her all over the country. She is also the understudy to three of the main characters: Hodel, Tzeitel and Golde. This is her first national tour.
“It’s a really a one-of-a-kind sort of thing,” she said. “My favorite parts of being in a show like this, especially since it centers around community, is really connecting with the people around me and with the people I see after the show. It’s really powerful and wonderful, especially since I know that I was that little girl who was once at the stage door going ‘Can I please have your autograph?’”
For those unfamiliar with “Fiddler on the Roof,” the story takes place in the early 20th century and revolves around Tevye, a simple milkman who lives in the Russian village of Anatevka with his wife, Golde, and five daughters: Tzeitel, Hodel, Chava, Shprintze and Bielke. Tevye tries to live according to his Jewish religious and cultural traditions but is faced with learning how to adapt as his children seek more progressive lives for themselves. While he struggles with his family-life, outside political interests begin to threaten the village.
Meierhenry said the show’s universal theme of tradition is something everyone can embrace.
“Everybody has traditions, whether it’s what you do around the holidays or the traditions that surround Husker football,” she said. “Everyone has this sense, this idea and familiarity with tradition and family, which is really important in this story.”
She added that the story is timely in that the characters are often “butting heads” over differences in opinion.
“Tevye is faced with this decision: Do I uphold my traditions or do I cater to what my daughter wants?” she said. “He goes through that with each of his daughters and it’s a really wonderful sneak peek into a way we can talk to each other and give each other grace in our different options in this world where we all have many different opinions.”
