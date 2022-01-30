Role in 'Fiddler on the Roof' tour is part of Norris High School alum's 'dream'

For those unfamiliar with “Fiddler on the Roof,” the story takes place in the early 20th century and revolves around Tevye, a simple milkman who lives in the Russian village of Anatevka with his wife, Golde, and five daughters: Tzeitel, Hodel, Chava, Shprintze and Bielke. Tevye tries to live according to his Jewish religious and cultural traditions but is faced with learning how to adapt as his children seek more progressive lives for themselves. While he struggles with his family-life, outside political interests begin to threaten the village.

Meierhenry said the show’s universal theme of tradition is something everyone can embrace.

“Everybody has traditions, whether it’s what you do around the holidays or the traditions that surround Husker football,” she said. “Everyone has this sense, this idea and familiarity with tradition and family, which is really important in this story.”

She added that the story is timely in that the characters are often “butting heads” over differences in opinion.