Rose Theater's 'Penguin Problems' is unwittingly timely

“Penguin Problems” probably will resonate with people who are tired of the pandemic.

In other words, everyone.

The new play at the Rose Theater, running now through Oct. 18, is about a mopey little penguin who has been isolated too long and is bored with life in Antarctica.

Though it deals with issues we’ve all faced, it was written before the coronavirus. It offers a message of hope and resilience.

“It’s a comedy about how we navigate circumstances that might, on the surface, seem kind of limited but are still really full of people that we love who help us get through whatever comes our way,” said Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick, who adapted the script from a book by Jory John.

Local composer Trudy Yeatts wrote music for the show and Kathy Tyree is director.

Gutschick said the music is bluesy and fun. A live band is on an iceberg right on the stage.

The Rose has instituted a number of measures to ensure the safety of cast members, audiences and backstage workers.

A ticketed digital version of the show will be available about two weeks after opening night.