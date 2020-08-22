Rose Theater's virtual education efforts make a splash

They first created teaching videos on acting, set building, design and, for older kids, auditioning. As they got more confident about virtual education, they explored platforms for live classes.

For “Frankenstein,” campers adapted Mary Shelley’s book into a “theatrical silent film” employing actors and shadow puppetry. Each kid wrote music and played an instrument for the show, and they rehearsed the play from 9 a.m. to noon each day for a few weeks.

“We sent home a ‘class in a box,’ ” said teaching artist Stephanie Jacobson, who was in charge of the teen camp.

The boxes contained lighting gels each kid could use on a computer camera, stage makeup, supplies to make shadow boxes and scenery and other materials.

They videotaped the show straight through at the end of camp, and it now is on YouTube.

“The most important take-away was that students felt like they had purpose, like they had been meeting in the same room,” Jacobson said. “They felt like their voices were heard.”

They got so tight as a group that they still meet periodically, even though camp has been done for a while.