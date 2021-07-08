Sales steady and lines short for 'Hamilton' tickets on Thursday

The 2019 gathering took on a party atmosphere, with Omaha Performing Arts offering trivia games with "Hamilton" swag as prizes. People enjoyed free water and coffee as they schmoozed at outdoor tables until it was their turn to purchase tickets.

Thursday was cooler, less festive and more businesslike. The queue moved swiftly, and White — who waited patiently for three and a half hours in the comfort of her SUV — walked away with two seats: one for her and one for her 85-year-old mom.

Ticket sales both in-person and online were steady all day, but seats were still available at all price levels, Omaha Performing Arts officials said at about 3:15 Thursday afternoon. You can buy tickets at the Holland box office and ticketomaha.com.

White said her only exposure to “Hamilton” has been the book it’s based on; she hasn’t seen the movie of the Broadway version that’s available on the Disney+ streaming service.

“I read part of the book and stopped reading because I wanted to see the play,” she said.

She’s sure she’ll enjoy it, she said, because she likes poetry and Shakespeare.