Sales steady and lines short for 'Hamilton' tickets on Thursday

Omahan Carla White left home early Thursday morning en route to the Holland Center.
She was determined to buy “Hamilton” tickets. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater for three weeks starting Oct. 26. Thursday was the first day for single ticket sales both in-person and online.
White didn’t get to see the show when it first played in Omaha in 2019. And this time, she was not throwing away her shot.
She parked in front of the Holland at about 8:30 a.m., and was halfway to her goal: She was the first person there. White, a paraprofessional for Omaha Public Schools, has summers off, so she had time to wait.
“I missed the first time. I got here and tickets were gone,” she said. “I’m not missing it this time.”
But she could have slept in. Only about a dozen people were in line when the box office opened at noon, said Joel Ochoa, who works in the ticket office at Omaha Performing Arts.
Contrast that with the scene in July 2019, when several hundred people showed up on a hot, muggy day to buy tickets for the show’s initial Omaha engagement.
The 2019 gathering took on a party atmosphere, with Omaha Performing Arts offering trivia games with "Hamilton" swag as prizes. People enjoyed free water and coffee as they schmoozed at outdoor tables until it was their turn to purchase tickets.
Thursday was cooler, less festive and more businesslike. The queue moved swiftly, and White — who waited patiently for three and a half hours in the comfort of her SUV — walked away with two seats: one for her and one for her 85-year-old mom.
Ticket sales both in-person and online were steady all day, but seats were still available at all price levels, Omaha Performing Arts officials said at about 3:15 Thursday afternoon. You can buy tickets at the Holland box office and ticketomaha.com.
White said her only exposure to “Hamilton” has been the book it’s based on; she hasn’t seen the movie of the Broadway version that’s available on the Disney+ streaming service.
“I read part of the book and stopped reading because I wanted to see the play,” she said.
She’s sure she’ll enjoy it, she said, because she likes poetry and Shakespeare.
And she’s especially excited to share it with her mom, Malva Taylor, who is associate pastor emeritus at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. White, also a reverend, is the church's Sunday school superintendent.
Taylor is still spry enough to easily navigate the theater, her daughter said.
“She lives on her own,” White said. “We have traveled all over the world.”
