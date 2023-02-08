Love is in the air at the Holland Center as the Omaha Symphony brings “Romeo and Juliet” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert” this weekend and next.

Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl and the Omaha Symphony will present “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The performance includes three sections in just under two hours with an intermission. The concert will begin with a soft overture composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1880, which drives the scene into the Capulet and Montague fight.

Following Tchaikovsky, Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore will be featured as the soloist in her first appearance with the Bahl in William Walton’s 1939 composition of "Violin Concerto."

“The 'Violin Concerto' is very lush and lyrical and I think people will respond to it very well,” Gilmore said.

After Gilmore’s violin solo, the symphony will end the night with selections of Sergei Prokofiev’s 1935 "Romeo and Juliet Suites". Gilmore said Prokofiev’s works are among her favorite pieces.

“The music is so evocative to me of each scene in the play that I’m always choked up at the very end of the piece,” Gilmore said.

The dramatic narrative of Romeo and Juliet will thread through the first and last piece with a wide color of both brass and wind instruments. Gilmore said there will be a “lot of heart in this concert.”

If combined with a peaceful walk in Gene Leahy Park and an appetizing dinner, Gilmore said “Romeo and Juliet” with the Omaha Symphony is the perfect ending for a romantic evening.

“Every piece features and highlights the sound of the symphony orchestra in the Holland Center, which is something you can’t replicate in your living room,” Gilmore said. “It’s a very resonant and powerful experience to be there in the hall.”

Tickets are still available for both performances and range in price from $20 to $81.

The following weekend brings a tale as old as time to the Holland Center. Earnest Richardson will conduct the Omaha Symphony in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; and 2 p.m. Feb. 19.

This concert will screen the 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast” while the symphony performs Alan Menken’s award-winning score. The performance lasts the length of the movie with an intermission.

Since 1992, Richardson has been part of the Omaha Symphony and currently works as the principal pop and resident conductor. He’s been at the forefront of the symphony’s live music production including scores of “Harry Potter”, “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Star Wars”.

Omaha Symphony Communications Manager Daniela Volkovinsky said the concert provides a new experience to relive the classic film.

“It’s such a unique way to enjoy a movie,” Volkovinsky said. “We never quite understand how effective it is to watch a movie with the live orchestra, because suddenly the music becomes so much more impactful.”

Guests sitting toward the front of the hall will be able to see Richardson’s monitor displaying the downbeats throughout the movie. Volkovinsky said that certain sounds have to come out at exactly the right time to line up with what’s appearing on the screen.

“It’s a unique challenge for Maestro Richardson, but he’s been doing it for 30-plus years, so he’s very knowledgeable and understands the process super well,” Volkovinsky said.

While other symphonies with similar concerts use click tracks — a series of audio cues used to synchronize music to a moving image — the Omaha Symphony relies on the musicians' talents and expressions.

“[Richardson] wants to give the orchestra as much freedom to still be able to just play the music and be musical about it without feeling like they’re locked in a box,” Volkovinsky said.

Tickets are still available for both performances and range in price from $20 to $89.

For more information or to purchase for either show, tickets, go to omahasymphony.org.

