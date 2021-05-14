Shakespeare on the Green canceled amid controversy over racial, diversity issues

Shakespeare on the Green won’t take place again this year amid controversy over racial and diversity issues with the group that organizes the event.
Nebraska Shakespeare’s board of directors announced the cancellation Friday, citing a lack of staff to produce the 35th anniversary season. The event normally is held in late June and early July at Elmwood Park.
“A number of our company have resigned from the productions due to a belief that we are not making enough progress improving diversity, equity and inclusion for the organization,” board member Adrian Blake said in a prepared statement.
Blake also cited COVID-19 as a factor in the cancellation.
Members of the theater community have been concerned about several moves by the company. They say social media posts have been racially insensitive and that Nebraska Shakespeare staff and board haven’t acknowledged the Black Lives Matter movement, among other things.
After the first round of criticism last summer, Nebraska Shakespeare launched initiatives to make improvements such as changing the membership and structure of the board and hiring an employee to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Blake said.
The group also engaged Inclusive Communities, a local diversity education and advocacy nonprofit, to lead discussions with board, staff and community members. Several theater representatives have said those discussions were unsatisfying.
A recent marketing post on the Nebraska Shakespeare Facebook page, however, led to additional criticisms that the company wasn’t committed to the work.
It featured Gov. Pete Ricketts hailing “Talk Like Shakespeare Day.” Many in the theater community thought it was inappropriate because of Ricketts’ stances on several issues related to race.
“In the past year, Gov. Ricketts has vetoed LB1060, a bill that banned hair discrimination in Nebraska, referred to Black community leaders as ‘you people’ following the death of James Scurlock and failed to implement protocols and protections to fight COVID-19, a virus that disproportionately hospitalizes and kills BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color).”
On April 24, the Theatre Arts Guild issued a statement terminating its relationship with Nebraska Shakespeare.
The guild, the largest organization for members of the theater community in Omaha, said Nebraska Shakespeare took down the Facebook post rather than having an open discussion about it.
The Rose Theater then also broke with Nebraska Shakespeare, denying a request from the group to rehearse in its west Omaha location.
In his statement Friday, Blake said Nebraska Shakespeare understood the desire for immediate change.
“However," he said, "we are committed to building for the long term and want to make sure we get the right people to lead us into our next 35 years and beyond.”
Nebraska Shakespeare also is in the middle of a national search for new leaders — an artistic director and an executive director.
