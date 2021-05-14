Shakespeare on the Green canceled amid controversy over racial, diversity issues

Shakespeare on the Green won’t take place again this year amid controversy over racial and diversity issues with the group that organizes the event.

Nebraska Shakespeare’s board of directors announced the cancellation Friday, citing a lack of staff to produce the 35th anniversary season. The event normally is held in late June and early July at Elmwood Park.

“A number of our company have resigned from the productions due to a belief that we are not making enough progress improving diversity, equity and inclusion for the organization,” board member Adrian Blake said in a prepared statement.

Blake also cited COVID-19 as a factor in the cancellation.

Members of the theater community have been concerned about several moves by the company. They say social media posts have been racially insensitive and that Nebraska Shakespeare staff and board haven’t acknowledged the Black Lives Matter movement, among other things.

After the first round of criticism last summer, Nebraska Shakespeare launched initiatives to make improvements such as changing the membership and structure of the board and hiring an employee to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Blake said.